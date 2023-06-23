Plate IQ Announces Industry Expansion as the Top AP Automation Provider for Accounting & Bookkeeping Firms
Plate IQ, renowned in hospitality for its industry-leading AP automation solution, has announced a dedicated expansion in the accounting & bookkeeping markets.
Plate IQ is already the leading provider of AP automation solutions to accounting services, & we are excited to build new relationships & continue growing & supporting this space for years to come.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plate IQ, renowned in hospitality for its industry-leading AP automation solution, has announced a dedicated expansion effort in the accounting and bookkeeping markets. This marks the second of many growth initiatives that will see Plate IQ launch its revolutionary AI and machine-learning AP Automation tools in a number of new industries throughout the year.
— Barrett Boston, CEO of Plate IQ
Plate IQ will leverage its current substantial accounting and bookkeeping footprint, which includes strong strategic partnerships with Flores Financial, FIXE Accounting, FMS Solutions, RDMS Group, Cerboni Services, and more, to be the continued leader of innovative AP solutions with accounting and bookkeeping firms worldwide.
“Our partnership with Plate IQ is one that brings great value to our firm and to our clients. We strategically selected Plate IQ as our platform of choice to enhance our accounting services because we believed in the product and team behind it. The use of Plate IQ and our ability to integrate it seamlessly within our operations has enabled our company to add tremendous value and insights for our customers. We are able to reduce manual work by over 50%, and in turn, pivot our team's efforts into projects that increase the bottom line and align with our clients’ growth and goals.” - Justin Cessna, Director of Business Development at Flores Financial.
“At FIXE, we’re all about leveraging technology while taking manual bookkeeping off of our clients’ plates so they can get back to doing what they love. Plate IQ has been an integral part of that process for years.” - Ryan Handel, Co-founder at FIXE Accounting.
“Plate IQ has been a valuable partner in our firm's growth. The accuracy and speed of the software allows my AP team to be more efficient and work seamlessly within our overall tech stack. Our clients are equally aided by the great reporting and access to information - this is the best AP Processing software for restaurants and accounting firms.” - Tom Rutledge, Managing Partner at RDMS Group.
“Cerboni chose Plate IQ for AP automation because it’s such an amazing tool. It’s efficient, saves us time, and simplifies our entire AP process. It integrates and syncs the information to our accounting software seamlessly, ultimately eliminating our team from having to perform manual data entry for all invoices.” - Lo Dao, Client Relations & Marketing Director at Cerboni Services.
With a platform designed to streamline and scale AP teams, Plate IQ’s solution supports line-item invoice digitization and automatic GL-coding, robust routing and workflow automation, scheduling and managing vendor payments of any type, and a detailed audit and approval log throughout the process. Plate IQ's latest Instant Capture technology, set to launch later this year, allows end users to digitize invoices instantly, empowering accounting and bookkeeping firms to scale operations and manage all clients from a single platform.
“We’re honored to have partnered with clients like Flores Financial, FIXE Accounting, RDMS Group, Cerboni Services, and more, as well as industry leaders like FMS Solutions to build an innovative and tailored service for the accounting and bookkeeping market. Plate IQ is already the leading provider of AP automation solutions to accounting services, and we are excited to build new relationships and continue growing and supporting this space for years to come.” - Barrett Boston, CEO of Plate IQ.
To learn more about Plate IQ’s powerful AP automation solution for the accounting and bookkeeping markets, or to see any of these tools in action, please visit www.plateiq.com.
Plate IQ was founded in 2014, graduated Y Combinator in the summer of 2015, recently raised $160 million in Series B funding from FTV Capital, and now processes more than 70,000 invoices daily and over $2.5 billion in direct vendor payments annually - serving 30,000+ customers across restaurants, hotels, country clubs, automotive, retail, grocery, construction, manufacturing, distribution, accounting services, and other industries.
Plate IQ helps businesses and partners automate accounts payable on their terms with leading AI and machine learning. They simplify everything from invoice and spend management to payments for both recurring and one-time expenses with a cloud-first approach that enables remote work.
For more information, please visit www.plateiq.com.
Ben Frank
Plate IQ
+1 904-219-8654
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube