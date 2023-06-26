China Visitors Summit: Connecting Chinese Travel Trade Buyers and Middle Eastern Travel Suppliers
The China Visitors Summit (CVS) is set to return to the Middle East (August 28-29 in Doha, August 31-September 1 in Dubai).DOHA, MIDDLE EAST AND GULF, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The China Visitors Summit (CVS) is set to return to the Middle East (August 28-29 Doha, August 31-September 1 Dubai), bringing together over 150 highly qualified Chinese travel buyers and media with more than 250 travel suppliers from across the region. This highly anticipated event will serve as a platform for fostering valuable connections and business opportunities between Chinese travel trade buyers and Middle Eastern suppliers.
Established in 2008, the CVS has successfully facilitated the convergence of over 3,000 Chinese travel buyers with more than 2,000 travel suppliers from China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. With its remarkable track record, the CVS has become a leading event in the industry, driving growth and collaboration within the global travel market.
During the two-day event in each city, travel suppliers have the unique opportunity to select and engage with preferred buyers through face-to-face meetings. Beyond these crucial networking sessions, Chinese travel buyers will also enjoy hotel site inspections, museum visits, photo opportunities, and immersive experiences that enable them to truly connect with the travel destinations on a personal level.
Alexander Glos, CEO of China i2i Group, Event Organizer and Founder of the China Visitors Summit, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating, "The CVS aims to bridge the gap between Chinese travel buyers and Middle Eastern suppliers, fostering meaningful partnerships and driving mutual success. We are thrilled to bring together these key stakeholders and facilitate direct engagement, unlocking a world of opportunities for both parties."
The CVS is proud to have the support of esteemed sponsors, including Qatar Tourism, Marriott International, Rixos Hotels, Rotana Hotels, Radisson Doha, the LAPITA Hotel, Palazzo Versace Dubai and more. Their invaluable contributions ensure the success of the summit and reinforce the commitment to driving tourism and business growth in the region.
Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, said: "We are honored to partner with China i2i Group and sponsor the China Visitors Summit, which presents an unparalleled opportunity for Qatar's travel industry to connect with established Chinese buyers. This transformative event will showcase Qatar's unique travel offerings to the Chinese market and foster meaningful partnerships that will drive growth in our tourism sector."
For more information on the China Visitors Summit and how to participate as a travel supplier, please contact Alexander Glos at aglos@i2imedia.net
