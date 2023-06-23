Power Up Nursing Hosts Inaugural Meeting to Revolutionize the Nursing Profession
Nurses Focused on Change Take Orlando by StormORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Up Nursing has announced the launch of a comprehensive omnichannel media platform with the goal to transform nursing careers and improve patient outcomes. (www.powerupnursing.com)
On June 22-24, Power Up Nursing is hosting an inaugural meeting in Orlando, Florida at Rosen Shingle Creek. At the meeting, nurses, healthcare providers, industry leaders, nursing organizations, and corporations are coming together to form a revolutionary force for change. As part of the movement’s mission to alleviate stress, pain and disease for nurses and their patients as well as to support nurses in advancing their careers, Power Up Nursing has created a 12-month roadmap with continuing education opportunities, local nursing events, motivational webinars, a nurse entrepreneur cruise in November 2023, clinical research initiatives, advocacy campaigns and e-commerce.
Leanne Meier RN, a retired nurse of more than 50 years, is one of the platform’s founders and an award-winning host of the podcast Once a Nurse, the Original. Leanne says, “COVID was a crisis, but it was also a chrysalis for what we have known all along – nurses already know how to improve patient outcomes, decrease cost of care, and improve community health. Indeed, nurses are the only ones that can transform healthcare in the United States and beyond.”
Partners and sponsors of the Orlando launch meeting include The Bolen Health Institute, Nurses Transforming Healthcare, the Daisy Foundation, National Association of Hispanic Nurses Central Florida, the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs, US BioSolutions, honeycomm, Therasage, RNegade, and Somatic Functional Therapy. Other corporate partners and nursing organizations are in the process of contributing energy, ideas, and resources in the coming months.
“This is the tip of an iceberg,” says Tanya Abreu curator of the Orlando meeting and senior advisor to Power Up Nursing. “These nurses are fiercely dedicated to improving healthcare at all costs, for themselves and the patients they serve. In my more than 30 years of working in healthcare, I have never seen this kind of passion for change.”
To learn more about Power Up Nursing or to subscribe to its blog and newsletter, subscribe at www.powerupnursing.com To get involved as an organization or corporate partner, contact Dr. Alba Rodriguez at dr.alba.rod@gmail.com or 813-786-6641.
