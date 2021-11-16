Muscadine Grapes and Carolinas Hospitals Meet to Explore Health and Wellness Promotion
The future of healthcare in the U.S. includes functional medicine as a pathway to health.GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IQMK Global, international distributors of MusNatural Muscadine grape seed and skin extract, is proud to be a bronze sponsor of the Carolinas Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing Society (CHPRMS) for Back in Session November 17-19, 2021, an in-person conference at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, NC. The conference showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and thought leaders in strategy and planning, internal communications, physician relations, and more in order to improve health and wellness education and promotion.
As a sponsor, IQMK Global will exhibit and network with the more than 100 hospital marketing and communications executives expected to attend as well as announce the CHPRMS “Ignite Session” called Breathing New Life into an HRA. IQMK Global iPartner and internationally-recognized healthcare marketing expert Tanya Abreu, M.A. will lead a general session on Friday morning November 19 entitled: Digital Exhaustion: Healthcare Marketing that Works.
"IQMK Global was eager to support CHPRMS as we view hospitals as epicenters of wellness in the future that will include functional nutrition and antioxidant supplementation as an important pathway to optimal health,” says Mike Asghari, President and Founder of IQMK Global. “We also have a large percentage of professional nurses in our company as MusNatural educators and distributors. We want to be where they are – supporting them in provider officers and hospitals.”
At this year's gathering of Carolinas hospitals, attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the health benefits and antioxidant power of the muscadine grape that is native to the Carolinas and grown primarily in the Southeastern United States. In an article published by MD NEWS, one of the nation’s leading publications for physicians and surgeons, the muscadine grape is touted as North Carolina’s state fruit and an emerging nutrition superstar for its ability to improve cardiovascular health and wellness as one of the richest source of antioxidants found in nature. Native to North Carolina. Muscadine grapes are a leading food source for a potent cancer-fighting substance called resveratrol.
For more information about IQMK and the health benefits of the muscadine grape visit www.muscadinehealth.net or call Tanya Abreu at 561-358-5230.
