THE ROLE OF STRESS IN HUMAN HEALTH AND IMMUNITY

Why COVID May Not Be the Biggest Threat to the Health of Americans

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Orlando Area Live Event & Global Digital Press Conference on THE ROLE OF STESS IN HUMAN HEALTH AND IMMUNITY: Why COVID May Not Be the Biggest Threat to the Health of Americans

IQMK Global presents a press conference on the importance of stress modulation and psychological resilience in life and especially during the international COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

In Person: The Boardroom
Avanti Palms Resort and Conference Center
6515 International Dr., Orlando FL 32819

Must Register for LiveStream:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrcu2orjkiE9NnpCW1KVF4ztsXtwlWHeMg

Come learn from experts and a survey of the science and research that demonstrates that the biggest threat to our longevity and quality of life is not COVID 19 or variants of any virus but, instead, it is the current pandemic of fear, panic, and chronic stress that is destroying the health of millions in the United States and around the world. IQMK Global is the manufacturer and international distributor of MusNatural, a research-backed, premier muscadine grape antioxidant health supplement.

Tanya Abreu
IQMK Global
+1 561-358-5230
tabreu@abreuandassociates.com

THE ROLE OF STRESS IN HUMAN HEALTH AND IMMUNITY

