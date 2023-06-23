I 89 NB down to 1 lane between Williston Rest area and Exit 12
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 North Bound will be down to one lane between the North Bound Williston Rest area and the Exit 12 North Bound due to a Tractor Trailer Accident. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
VSP Williston
802-878-7111