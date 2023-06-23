Softgel Capsule Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Softgel Capsule Market

The softgel capsules market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The softgel capsules market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, driven by the increasing demand for oral dosage forms in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Softgel capsules offer several advantages, such as easy swallowing, precise dosing, and improved bioavailability, making them a popular choice among consumers. In this blog post, we will explore the key players and competitive landscape of the softgel capsule market, highlighting the companies that are driving innovation and shaping the industry.

𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.:

Catalent is one of the leading players in the global softgel capsule market, offering a comprehensive range of services including formulation development, manufacturing, and packaging. The company has a strong global presence and serves various industries, including pharmaceutical, consumer health, and beauty. Catalent's expertise in softgel capsule manufacturing and its extensive capabilities have positioned it as a key player in the market.

𝐀𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:

Aenova Group is another prominent player in the softgel capsule market, specializing in contract development and manufacturing services. The company offers a wide range of softgel formulations and has a global manufacturing footprint, ensuring efficient supply chain management and timely delivery. Aenova's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has contributed to its success in the market.

𝐒𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.:

Sirio Pharma is a leading Chinese company that specializes in the production of softgel capsules for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company has state-of-the-art facilities and extensive research capabilities, enabling it to develop innovative formulations and meet the diverse needs of its customers. Sirio Pharma's commitment to technological advancement and product excellence has established it as a key player in the global market.

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐠𝐞𝐥 (𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐚 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩):

Capsugel, now a part of Lonza Group, is a renowned provider of dosage forms, including softgel capsules. The company offers a broad portfolio of products and services, ranging from formulation development to commercial manufacturing. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Capsugel has gained a competitive edge in the market and continues to collaborate with its customers to drive growth and meet evolving industry demands.

𝐍𝐁𝐓𝐘, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.:

NBTY, a subsidiary of The Nature's Bounty Co., is a leading manufacturer and distributor of nutritional supplements. The company has a strong presence in the softgel capsule market, offering a wide range of high-quality nutraceutical products. NBTY's commitment to scientific research, quality assurance, and consumer trust has helped it establish a strong market position and build enduring customer relationships.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type, the gelatin softgel capsules segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By application, the health supplements segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the pharmacies & drug stores dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%

• Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2021, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the softgel capsule market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing softgel capsule market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the softgel capsule market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global softgel capsules market size trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Aenova Group,

Best Formulations, Inc.,

Captek Softgel International, Inc.,

Catalant, Inc.,

DCC Plc. (Eurocaps),

Procaps Groups,

Robinson Pharma, Inc.,

Lyfe Group (Caps Canada),

Sirio Pharma Co. (Ayanda),

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc (Patheon)

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The softgel capsule market is characterized by intense competition and a dynamic landscape driven by technological advancements and increasing consumer demands. The key players mentioned in this blog post are at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation, and shaping the market through their product offerings, manufacturing capabilities, and customer-centric approaches. As the demand for softgel capsules continues to rise, these companies are poised to maintain their leadership positions and contribute to the growth and development of the global softgel capsule market.

