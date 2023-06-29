Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,815 in the last 365 days.

Gregg Mele takes on Robert Menendez in 2024 US Senate Race in NJ

Gregg Mele for America Senate Campaign Photo

Gregg Mele is running for US Senate in NJ in 2024

Gregg Mele has been endorsed by Republicans as the only anti-corruption candidate for US Senate in NJ

The time of career politicians is coming to an end. I pledge to fight for honesty and transparency if elected to the US Senate.”
— Gregg Mele

CLARK, NJ, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Mele has been endorsed by Republicans as the only anti-corruption candidate for US Senate in NJ and will challenge incumbent Robert Menendez, as he works to move the State, and the Country, forward.

Gregg Mele will represent NJ in an ethical and transparent manner in contrast to the incumbent who was indicted (US District Court, District of New Jersey Case 15 CR 155) and tried (UNITED STATES of America, v. Robert MENENDEZ and Salomon Melgen, Defendants 08-31-2017) by the US Attorney's office and is currently under investigation by the US Attorney's Office, Southern District of NY (as confirmed and reported by the Senator's office on October 26, 2022.) It is time to retire a 30 year career politician and put the governing of our country back in the hands of the citizens. Mr. Mele is unafraid to confront corruption and take it to task. Gregg Mele will represent the citizens of NJ and the United States with honor, integrity, and transparency.

Republican US Senate candidate Gregg Mele believes there is a need for new, strong leadership in the US Senate. Gregg Mele states, "the time of career politicians is coming to an end. I pledge to fight for honesty and transparency if elected to the US Senate. Only when the public sees a new day in the US Senate with integrity, honesty, and transparency at the forefront, can public trust be restored in government. "

From the Desk of Gregg Mele, Esq.
Republican Candidate for US Senate for the State of New Jersey
www.mele4america.com

#####

Contact

John Dimitrakakis
Gregg Mele for America
+1 732-454-7020
commdirector@mele4america.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Gregg Mele takes on Robert Menendez in 2024 US Senate Race in NJ

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more