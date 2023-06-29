Gregg Mele takes on Robert Menendez in 2024 US Senate Race in NJ

Gregg Mele is running for US Senate in NJ in 2024

Gregg Mele has been endorsed by Republicans as the only anti-corruption candidate for US Senate in NJ

The time of career politicians is coming to an end. I pledge to fight for honesty and transparency if elected to the US Senate.” — Gregg Mele

CLARK, NJ, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Mele has been endorsed by Republicans as the only anti-corruption candidate for US Senate in NJ and will challenge incumbent Robert Menendez, as he works to move the State, and the Country, forward.

Gregg Mele will represent NJ in an ethical and transparent manner in contrast to the incumbent who was indicted (US District Court, District of New Jersey Case 15 CR 155) and tried (UNITED STATES of America, v. Robert MENENDEZ and Salomon Melgen, Defendants 08-31-2017) by the US Attorney's office and is currently under investigation by the US Attorney's Office, Southern District of NY (as confirmed and reported by the Senator's office on October 26, 2022.) It is time to retire a 30 year career politician and put the governing of our country back in the hands of the citizens. Mr. Mele is unafraid to confront corruption and take it to task. Gregg Mele will represent the citizens of NJ and the United States with honor, integrity, and transparency.

Republican US Senate candidate Gregg Mele believes there is a need for new, strong leadership in the US Senate. Gregg Mele states, "the time of career politicians is coming to an end. I pledge to fight for honesty and transparency if elected to the US Senate. Only when the public sees a new day in the US Senate with integrity, honesty, and transparency at the forefront, can public trust be restored in government. "

From the Desk of Gregg Mele, Esq.

Republican Candidate for US Senate for the State of New Jersey

www.mele4america.com

#####

Contact