Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,563 in the last 365 days.

Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN and the President-elect of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (Trinidad and Tobago) signed a Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations

Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN and the President-elect of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (Trinidad and Tobago) signed a Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations

22/06/2023

409

On June 21, 2023, the signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué took place at the office of the Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations in New York, marking the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Prior to the signing ceremony, constructive discussion was held between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, Ambassador Aksoltan Ataeva, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN, Mr. Dennis Francis. Ambassadors reiterated their strong commitment to enhancing friendly relations and fostering bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural spheres, as well as collaboration within international organizations, in particular the United Nations.

Extensive discussions were held on the potential for cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels. The representatives also delved into issues of mutual interest on the UN agenda, such as preventive diplomacy, dialogue, peace, and security.

During the meeting, Ambassador A.Ataeva extended her heartfelt congratulations to Ambassador D.Francis on his election as the President of the upcoming 78th session of the UN General Assembly. She emphasized that Turkmenistan's priorities align closely with those of Ambassador Francis and expressed full support and readiness to provide any necessary assistance to facilitate their implementation.

In response, D.Francis congratulated the Government and people of Turkmenistan on the establishment of diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago. He acknowledged that this significant milestone will further strengthen and invigorate long-term cooperation between the two nations at an elevated level.

This signing ceremony signifies a momentous step forward in the diplomatic ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, paving the way for a prosperous and mutually beneficial relationship.

You just read:

Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN and the President-elect of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (Trinidad and Tobago) signed a Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more