Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Kingsville

TEXAS, June 22 - June 22, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Kingsville on Thursday, June 29. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“We are proud to bring the Governor’s Small Business Summit to the Kingsville community next week as we continue to build upon our legacy as the best state in the nation for business,” said Governor Abbott. “Our state's record of economic success is a testament to the ingenuity and innovation of the many small business owners in Texas. As we bring more opportunities and tools for growth to small business owners across Texas, we are forging an even brighter economic future for our state.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Kingsville provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism, the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Kingsville

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Texas A&M University Kingsville – Memorial Student Union

1050 W. Santa Gertrudis St.

Kingsville, TX 78363

Panel Topics:

Access to Finance & Funding

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Company in a Digital Economy

Marketing & E-Commerce Essentials

Recruiting & Retention of Employees

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, a keynote speaker panel, resource providers, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-kingsville

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Arlington – July 13

Stephenville – July 27

McAllen – August 10

Marshall – August 24

Horizon City – September 7

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 8

Zapata – December 7

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal