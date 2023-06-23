Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

June 23, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers cancer tumor profiling market analysis and every facet of the cancer tumor profiling market research. As per TBRC’s cancer tumor profiling market forecast, the cancer tumor profiling market size is predicted to reach a value of $18.18 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing incidences of cancer across the globe are expected to propel the cancer tumor profiling market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Caris Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN, Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., NanoString, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Lucence Health Inc., ACT Genomics Co. Ltd., Strand Life Sciences.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segments

1) By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Other Cancer Types

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Microarray, Other Technologies

3) By Process Type: Genomics, Proteomics, Epigenetics, Metabolomics, Other Types

4) By Application: Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognostics, Research Applications

This type of tumor profiling refers to a laboratory test that examines a sample of tumor tissue for specific genes, gene mutations (changes), proteins, or other biomarkers. Tumor profiling can help with treatment planning as well as predicting if cancer will recur or spread to other parts of the body.

