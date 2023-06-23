8 year old Cancer Fighting SuperHero Jake Rides the Batmobile with Batman to Watch Other SuperHeroes on the Big Screen
Jake is our Hero, a Real-Life SuperHero that battles cancer while having as much fun as possible!
Children battling cancer lose their childhoods. It is our mission to make sure every child can celebrate and have fun like all kids should.”DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Together with Broward Batman, the Mystic Force Foundation will be honoring sweet cancer warrior Jake Duenas as Hero For The Day!
— Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder
Jake is 8 years old and is courageously battling Hodgkins Lymphoma. This Saturday Jake will ride with the one and only, Broward Batman, in the awesome Batmobile to the Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD movie theater where his family and the Mystic Force Foundation team will be eagerly awaiting their exciting arrival. Jake will be escorted into the movie theater by Batman where he and his family will watch The Flash. Being able to play and have fun is an important and integral part of getting through the difficult cancer treatments. Broward Batman and the Mystic Force Foundation are proud to join forces in making this exciting day for Jake and his family truly memorable.
Tickets and refreshments are compliments of Cinemark and Disaster Services.
Media Info:
Saturday June 24th 2023
Meeting time will be 2:45PM at
Lowe’s Plaza
6600 Dykes Rd, Southwest Ranches, FL 33331
departing approximatley 3:15pm to
Cinemark Paradise 24 and XD
15601 Sheridan Street
Davie, FL 33331
Arriving at approximately 3:30pm
Since 2010, Broward Batman visits local Children's Hospitals and orphanages to bring smiles to children in need, as well as raising awareness of Autism, Childhood Cancer, and Bullying. Broward Batman strives to make a positive impact in the world by empowering kids to become a local Hero and instilling them with the desire to do good and help others in need. They strive to 'Change the world, one child at a time".
Broward Batman and his Batmobile join the Mystic Force Foundation at all of their events to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer and their families.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 15-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 5 year Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families battling cancer throughout all of South Florida. It is the Foundation’s mission to keep children battling cancer as happy as possible as they search for a cure for all childhood cancers.
