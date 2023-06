We want to hear from you! Please drop-in and join Senator Noel Frame, Representative Liz Berry, and Representative Julia Reed for an informal and open discussion on the 2023 Legislative Session.

WHO: Sen. Noel Frame, Rep. Liz Berry, and Rep. Julia Reed

WHAT: 36th Legislative District End of Session Community Town Hall

WHEN: Thursday, June 29, 6:30-8:30PM

WHERE: Old Stove Brewing Co. (600 W. Nickerson St, Seattle, WA 98119)

We hope to see you there!