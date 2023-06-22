Nineteenth Street bridge work to begin June 26

BISMARCK, N.D. – Roadwork on the 19th Street bridge over Interstate 94 will begin Monday, June 26. Crews will be setting portable concrete barriers and doing bridge overlay work on the southbound lane first, stretching from Capital Avenue to Interstate Avenue.



Both southbound and northbound lanes of traffic on 19th Street will be shifted over to the northbound lane with 10-foot lane restrictions.



Roadwork will then begin July 11 on the Hay Creek Bridge on I-94 over the Canadian Pacific Railway, impacting traffic along I-94. This project includes improvements to approach slabs, guardrails and approach pavement.



This project is expected to be completed 90 days from work starting.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



