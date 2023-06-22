Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,560 in the last 365 days.

Nineteenth Street bridge work to begin June 26

BISMARCK, N.D. – Roadwork on the 19th Street bridge over Interstate 94 will begin Monday, June 26. Crews will be setting portable concrete barriers and doing bridge overlay work on the southbound lane first, stretching from Capital Avenue to Interstate Avenue.

Both southbound and northbound lanes of traffic on 19th Street will be shifted over to the northbound lane with 10-foot lane restrictions.

Roadwork will then begin July 11 on the Hay Creek Bridge on I-94 over the Canadian Pacific Railway, impacting traffic along I-94. This project includes improvements to approach slabs, guardrails and approach pavement.

This project is expected to be completed 90 days from work starting.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

CONTACT : 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701-328-4444

You just read:

Nineteenth Street bridge work to begin June 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more