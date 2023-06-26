Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston officially recognize June as Migraine Awareness Month

Founder, Jimmy Erwin, and Dr. Burish of The Center holding Proclamation declaring June Migraine Awareness Month in the city of Houston

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 19, 2023, Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston signed an official proclamation recognizing June as Migraine Awareness Month in Houston. More than 250,000 Houstonians suffer from migraines, and while there is currently no cure, doctors and specialists are working day in and day out to figure out how to put a stop to this debilitating condition. With many misconceptions about the severity and details of these headaches, migraine awareness month serves as an educational tool to spread awareness to the public about the seriousness of its effects and impact on the masses.

Founded in 2014 as one of the premier research organizations at the Texas Medical Center, The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation’s (WEHRF) mission is to bring relief to those who suffer from debilitating headaches (including migraine and cluster headaches) by funding research focused on finding a cure. Jimmy Erwin, who is the founder, lost his son Will Erwin who committed suicide at the age of 24. “He endured the excruciating pain of cluster headaches for many years”, said Erwin.

“We’ve been working hard since 2014 to find a cure for debilitating headaches. The research that our team does is critical, so we keep pressing on with our search for the cure,” said Jimmy Erwin, President and Founder, The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation. “Because of the generosity of our donors and the talent and focus of the medical professionals with whom we’ve partnered, I truly believe that we will find a cure. We must!”

Debilitating headaches, including cluster headaches and migraines, are a global issue that affect millions worldwide. The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation hopes that one day no family will have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to debilitating headaches. Since 2014, WEHRF has:

• Raised more than $2.5 M to support The Will Erwin Headache Research Center (The Center) at Memorial Hermann’s Mischer Neuroscience Institute.

• Established a partnership with the Memorial Hermann Health System and the University of Texas Health Science Center at the McGovern Medical School to help fund migraine and headache research to end the pain that millions suffer.

• Hired an eminent neurologist and researcher who specializes in headaches, Dr. Mark Burish, M.D., Ph.D., to serve as Director of The Center. To date, Dr. Burish has enrolled 115 patients in his primary cluster headache study and has seen ~1,000 patients in the clinic for headaches, facial pain, painful neuropathies, and spine pain.

• Brought together prominent neuroscience and genetics experts (Dong H. Kim, M.D., Pramod Dash, Seung-Hee Yoo PhD, Krista Qualmann C-GC, Georgene Hergenroeder, RN, PhD, and Randika Parakramaweera) to serve as key members of The Center’s research group along with Dr. Burish.

Quick Look at the Impact of Debilitating Headaches

• Cluster headaches, commonly referred to as suicide headaches, most often occur between the ages of 20 and 50 and occur in young men over women at a ratio of 2 to 1. [1]

• Migraines affect almost 13% of the global population and are three times more likely to occur in women compared to men. [2]

• An astounding 55% of cluster headache sufferers contemplate suicide due to the pain. [3]

• Approximately 12% of the American population suffers from debilitating headaches, with 5 million Americans experiencing at least one migraine per month. [4]

• Headaches rank as the 4th highest cause of disability in women. Migraines primarily manifest between the ages of 35 and 55, without regard to socioeconomic status or race. [5]

• While migraines can cause physical symptoms, they can also impair an individual’s cognitive abilities and hinder their performance in daily tasks. [6]

• 11 million Americans cite migraines as causing moderate to severe disability. [7]

• Loss of productivity in the U.S. due to missed work as a result of migraines is estimated to be between $5.6 and $17.2 billion annually. [8]

About The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation

The mission of The Will Erwin Headache Research Foundation is to bring relief to sufferers worldwide afflicted with debilitating headaches by funding research focused on finding a cure. The Foundation has teamed up with Memorial Hermann Health System and The University of Texas Health Science Center at The McGovern Medical School to fund leading research dedicated to these neurological disorders, and more importantly, bring an end to the pain they cause. To learn more, please visit www.cureheadaches.org.

