Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,655 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström met with Finland’s newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen

SWEDEN, June 22 - Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström received Finland’s newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen yesterday.

“I am delighted to have met my new Finnish colleague. Sweden and Finland enjoy unique relations. Given the current situation in our neighbourhood, our cooperation is more important than ever,” says Mr Billström. 

During their talks, Mr Billstrom and Ms Valtonen discussed bilateral relations, current foreign and security policy issues including the security situation in our neighbourhood, and NATO. 

The new Finnish Government took office on Tuesday 20 June. It is customary for Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers to make their first international visit to the other’s country. 

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström met with Finland’s newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more