Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström met with Finland’s newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen

SWEDEN, June 22 - Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström received Finland’s newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen yesterday.

“I am delighted to have met my new Finnish colleague. Sweden and Finland enjoy unique relations. Given the current situation in our neighbourhood, our cooperation is more important than ever,” says Mr Billström.

During their talks, Mr Billstrom and Ms Valtonen discussed bilateral relations, current foreign and security policy issues including the security situation in our neighbourhood, and NATO.

The new Finnish Government took office on Tuesday 20 June. It is customary for Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers to make their first international visit to the other’s country.