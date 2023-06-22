West TN Lane Closure June 21-28, 2023

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

District 47 - West TN – Northern

LOOK AHEAD: BENTON COUNTY, I-40:

Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I 40 eastbound from SR 69 (MM 126) to the Humphreys Co. Line (MM 134.8), for coring operations.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is reopened.

Beginning Monday, November 28, 2022, Oasis Road in Carroll County will be closed until it is relocated in Summer 2023. Jax Road will remain open during this time. Jax Road is closed from

SR 77 to the intersection of Old Milan Rd until it is relocated in Summer of 2023. After relocation Jax Road will be accessed from Oasis Rd until the project is completed.

LOOK AHEAD: CARROLL COUNTY, SR-77/70A :



Friday, June 23: SR 77/70A from Atwood, TN to McLemoresville, TN will be closed for the reconstruction of the roadway. The closure is expected to last 6 weeks, contingent on weather conditions. All residents will have access to homes or businesses. The detour route following Highway 70 and 105 will be posted.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, eastbound outside lane will be closed from LM 4.2 to

LM 5.3 on US 412 (SR 20).

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

All traffic patterns are scheduled to open on Thursday June 29th. Message boards will be in place on US 412 to alert motorists of the new signal that will be directing traffic.

LAKE COUNTY, SR-22 : The resurfacing on SR 22 from Cates Landing Road (LM 4.20) to the Kentucky State line (LM 10.08) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US-51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &



LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022: US 51 southbound traffic is detoured at

LM 25.5 onto the new I-69 ramps for a short distance and then shifted back on to US 51. US 51 northbound traffic is reduced to one lane prior to the US 45/Section Line Road interchange and is detoured on to SR 214. Traffic remains on SR 214 and is merged back on to US 51 just south of South Fulton. Detour routes are posted. Additionally, a truck detour route is posted from US 51 to SR 22 towards Martin, then from SR 22 to US 45 towards South Fulton.

OBION COUNTY, SR-22: Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 22 northbound from Faulkner Road to SR-21, for coring operations.



WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-43 : Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 43 from near the Middle Fork Obion River Bridge to near White Clay Road.



NON-TDOT Work



DYER COUNTY, I-155 –Weld Inspection of the I-155 Truss Bridge

Wednesday, June 7 through Monday, June 26, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (including weekends): There will be lane closures on the I-155 truss bridge for completing the weld inspection. They are planning to close the slow lane and shoulder in both directions. This will leave one lane (the fast lane) open in each direction.

CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.



District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



CROCKETT COUNTY SR-20/US-412: The resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on U.S. 412 (SR-20) from the Dyer County Line (L.M. 0.00) to Birmingham/Lyons Road (L.M. 8.23) will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

DECATUR COUNTY, SR-69: The resurfacing on SR 69 from near Point Pleasant Lane (LM 0.38) to Jodie Ray Drive (LM 7.80) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-18: The resurfacing on SR 125 from SR 18 to the Chester County line may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.



HARDIN COUNTY, US 64 (SR-15): The repair of the bridge on US 64 (SR 15) over the Tennessee River (LM 6.29) will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures for east and westbound traffic throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning Monday, January 16, 2023: There is an 11’ width restriction in both directions.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: The grading, drainage, and paving on I-40 at the US 70 (SR 1) entrance and exit ramps (Exit 66). Wednesday, June 21-Wednesday June 28: There are no scheduled closures.



HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-1): The eastbound lane on SR 1 will be closed from LM 19.0 to LM 20.0 with a temporary traffic signal in place for bridge repairs. Additionally, temporary lane closures will occur on SR 1 from LM 19.0 to LM 24.5 for bridge repair work as required. One lane will remain open at all times.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 eastbound from near SR-104 (MM 101.06) to west of SR-22 (MM 107.7), for coring operations.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40: Wednesday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 28, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures from west of SR 22 (MM 107.7) to the bridge over Morris Creek (MM 115.3) for milling and paving operations. Speed limit has been reduced to 60MPH.



LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, June 28 through Friday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent inside and outside lane closures from west of S.R. 22 (MM 107.7) to the bridge over Morris Creek (MM 115.3) for milling and paving operations.

MADISON COUNTY :Wednesday, June 28, 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be a temporary lane closure on SR 186 Northbound over I-40 for bridge repair joint work. The first phase will require a couple hours closure to Exit 80B on I-40 eastbound.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage and paving with Portland Cement Concrete on I 40 (Exit 93) at the SR 152 (Law Road) interchange. Wednesday, June 21-Wednesday, June 28: There are no scheduled closures.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I 40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound will have right lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for beam installation on the SR20 bridge.

Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: SR 20 (US-412/Hollywood) will have intermittent lane closures and the use of crossovers going east and westbound from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for beam installation on the SR 20 bridge.

Restrictions: Beginning July 20, 2022: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I-40 from MM 76.9 to MM 79.6.3 with no shoulder. Speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH, through the work zone, from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9.

May 19, 2023: I-40 traffic both east and westbound will be shifted to the newly constructed inside lanes. Additionally, the eastbound “Off” ramp at Exit 79 as well as the ramp from US-412 to westbound I-40 will be closed during this phase of construction. Detours will be posted.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound will have right lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for beam installation on the SR 20 bridge.



Friday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.: I-40 eastbound will have right lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for beam installation on the SR20 bridge.

Wednesday, June 28 through Friday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: SR-20 (US-412/Hollywood) will have intermittent lane closures and the use of crossovers going east and westbound from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for beam installation on the SR20 bridge.

Friday, June 30, 7:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.: SR-20 (US-412/Hollywood) will have intermittent lane closures and the use of crossovers going east and westbound from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for beam installation on the SR20 bridge.

MADISON COUNTY SR-20: The resurfacing on US 412 (SR 20) from the Crockett County line to near Ramp 7-A (Country Club Lane), including concrete repair on bridges will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



MADISON COUNTY SR-43: The improvement of the intersection on U.S. 45 (S.R. 43) at Green Valley Farms will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



Beginning June 12, 2023: Both outside lanes of SR 43 will be closed at the intersection of Green Valley Farms. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

MADISON COUNTY SR-223: Grading, drainage and paving on a S. I. A. route supporting Hwy 223 East side (SR-223 & Fiberglass Road) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



Beginning June 14, 2023: HWY 223 NB will have the right lane and shoulder closed to set barrier rail.

Beginning June 20, 2023: HWY 223 SB will have the inside lane closed for installation of turn lane.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-15: The grading, drainage, and paving on US 64 (SR 15) for a S.I.A. route supporting Tyson Hatchery may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



NON TDOT WORK

HAYWOOD and FAYETTE COUNTIES–I-40 near Exit 42 Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures east and westbound on I-40 at MM 44.6 to pull an electrical line across I-40. One lane will be closed in each direction. One lane will remain open in each direction.

District 49 - West TN–Southwest



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd.: Wednesday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 28: The intersection improvement on US 51 (SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-87 from the Mississippi River to Green Chapel Road: Wednesday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 28: The resurfacing of SR 87 will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Near LM 10.8: Wednesday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 28, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along I-40 eastbound near LM 10.8 for the installation of overhead sign footings. At least two lanes will remain open at all times. Exit 12A Summer Avenue/White Station Road along I-40 eastbound will be temporarily closed as needed during this time.



SHELBY COUNTY, I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd): Wednesday, May 31 through Friday, June 30: The I 240 westbound “On” Ramp from Airways Blvd. southbound at Exit 23 will be closed to complete construction of the new ramp. A detour will be in place to redirect traffic flow.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-240



LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-240 eastbound from near Elvis Presley Blvd (MM 25.29) to near S. Perkins Rd. (MM 18.42) for coring operations.

SHELBY and FAYETTE COUNTIES, I-269 from SR-193 (LM-0.63) to I-40 (LM 6.83):

Wednesday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 28, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures for epoxy overlay activities. At least one lane going north and southbound will always remain open. Ramp closures at I-40 are expected with detour provided.

Friday, June 23, 7:00 p.m. through Monday, June 26, 6:00 a.m.: There will be continuous weekend lane closures for epoxy overlay activities. Bridge epoxy overlay will continue every weekend until completion. At least one lane going north and southbound will always remain open. Ramp closures at I 40 are expected with detour provided.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: November 2022 through Fall 2023:

Restrictions: Beginning Thursday, September 29, 2022. There will be an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN HAS BEEN IMPLIMENTED

Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6:01 am the below will describe the new traffic patterns.

- I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB

- I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed (local traffic only beyond South Third Street)***

*** Crump WB local traffic to Metal Museum Drive will be able to utilize the detour that goes down Crump WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB / crosses over Riverside Drive / goes up Riverside Drive SB ramp to I-55 NB and then can exit at Metal Museum Drive

- Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina

- Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina

- Wisconsin will remain closed

- Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

- Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 from North Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman St.:



Wednesday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 27, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daytime single lane closures between Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman Street for safety improvements.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 over Danny Thomas Boulevard (LM 11.32):

Wednesday, May 31 through Wednesday, August 30: There will be a continuous outside lane closure along SR 1 (Danny Thomas Boulevard) north and southbound between Court Avenue. and SR 278 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue), a continuous middle turn lane closure on the SR 3 (Union Avenue) bridge at LM 11.32, and a continuous left lane closure along SR 3 (Union Avenue) going westbound between South Lauderdale Street and SR 1 (Danny Thomas Boulevard) for bridge repair activities.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extended:

Wednesday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extd. for safety improvements. Resurfacing will follow.

Wednesday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 72

(SR 57) from near Holmes Street to near Perkins Extended will cause temporary lane closures.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) from LM 6.59 to LM 6.73: Wednesday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures for safety improvements from near Elliston Road to near Dunn Road on US 51 (SR 3). Resurfacing will follow.

Wednesday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The resurfacing of US 51 (SR 3) from near Elliston Road to near Dunn Road will cause temporary lane closures.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-4 (Lamar Ave.) from the TN state line to south of SR-175 (LM 1.48): Wednesday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along north and southbound Lamar Ave (SR 4), beginning at the TN State line to just South of Shelby Drive for milling, paving, and striping activities. At least one lane in each direction both northbound and southbound will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-78 (SR-4) from Getwell to I-240: Wednesday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures going north and southbound US 78 for construction of pedestrian facilities and repair catch basins.

Wednesday, June 21, through Tuesday, June 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures both east and westbound on US 78 for performing milling, paving, and adjusting manholes.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Poplar to Raleigh-LaGrange: Wednesday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 27, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform Safety & ADA Improvements, milling and paving and adjusting boxes.

TIPTON COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue: Wednesday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 28: There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue daily to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.