Westminster/ Burglary-Request for Information

DATE/TIME: Sometime Between the evening of 06/20/23 the morning of 06/22/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitingham Transfer Station

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Town of Whitingham

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The State Police responded to a burglary at the Whitingham Transfer Station located on VT Route 100 in the town of Whitingham. This is an ongoing investigation. The State Police is asking anyone with any information that may assist in their investigation to call Trooper Jason Haley at the Westminster State Police barracks or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.