Westminster/ Burglary-Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1004075
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4626
DATE/TIME: Sometime Between the evening of 06/20/23 the morning of 06/22/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitingham Transfer Station
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Town of Whitingham
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The State Police responded to a burglary at the Whitingham Transfer Station located on VT Route 100 in the town of Whitingham. This is an ongoing investigation. The State Police is asking anyone with any information that may assist in their investigation to call Trooper Jason Haley at the Westminster State Police barracks or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.