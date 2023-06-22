Submit Release
Westminster/ Burglary-Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1004075

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                            

STATION:   Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4626

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime Between the evening of 06/20/23 the morning of 06/22/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitingham Transfer Station

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                          

 

VICTIM: Town of Whitingham

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The State Police responded to a burglary at the Whitingham Transfer Station located on VT Route 100 in the town of Whitingham. This is an ongoing investigation. The State Police is asking anyone with any information that may assist in their investigation to call Trooper Jason Haley at the Westminster State Police barracks or provide an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

