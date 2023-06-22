DORIS HOWE ENCOURAGES EXPLORING ADOPTION IN “ADOPTION JOYS”
Anyone contemplating adoption or going through the process will find hope and inspiration in this moving book by Doris HoweLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doris Howe's “Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle” is a beautiful, faith-filled narrative that explores the happiness and fulfillment that can be found through adoption. Drawing from her experiences as an adoptive mother, missionary, and caseworker, Howe offers a refreshing and uplifting perspective on adoption.
The book serves as a testament to the redemptive power of love and God's grace, emphasizing the significance of the covenant relationship between adoptive parents, biological parents, and God in the adoption process. Through true stories of adoptive families overcoming adversity, Howe showcases the joy and fulfillment they find in their new lives together.
With years of experience and insights, Doris Howe is an accomplished author. Having worked as an adoption caseworker for 24 years, she has supported numerous families and facilitated the placement of over 150 infants. Her experience as a YWAM missionary has also provided her with a unique outlook on adoption and the role of faith within it.
“Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle" is a moving and inspiring book that can encourage anyone considering or going through the adoption process. Howe's writing serves as a reminder that, regardless of circumstances, God's love and grace can bring incredible joy and blessings. You can grab a copy of the book on her website, www.authordorishowe.com.
