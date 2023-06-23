HHHarvest.co Announces Expansion into Wellness Market with Launch of BeWell.Market and Innovative Wellness Kiosks

Innovative BeWell Market Kiosk, revolutionizing wellness product accessibility in high-traffic locations. BeWell Market, symbolizing our commitment to wellness through innovation and science.

With the launch of BeWell Market and BeWell Kiosks, we're tackling major societal challenges such as the opioid epidemic, which aligns perfectly with our mission to Change Wellness for Good.” — Dr. Bao Le, Founder & CEO

MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bao Le, CEO, Founder, and CEO of hhharvest.co, announced the company's foray into the burgeoning wellness market with the launch of their new division, BeWell Market, and the installation of BeWell Kiosks at strategic retail locations. This expansion is part of hhharvest.co's continued commitment to addressing societal health challenges strengthens its position within the health and wellness industry, which is expected to reach $2.6 trillion by 2030.

"The wellness and CBD market in the US are ripe for innovation. We're proud to be at the forefront, shaping the industry with our high-quality, plant-based products," said Dr. Bao Le. "With the launch of BeWell Market and BeWell Kiosks, we're tackling major societal challenges such as the opioid epidemic, which aligns perfectly with our mission to change wellness for good."

hhharvest.co, recognized as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2022 by Silicon Review, is dedicated to developing the highest quality plant-based hemp products. The company, powered by science and innovation, operates through three distinct divisions, each addressing a different societal challenge. With the advent of BeWell Market, hhharvest.co now provides alternatives for pain management and overall wellness, offering a natural solution to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

"We believe that every individual deserves a chance at wellness and happiness. Our BeWell Market division is our response to the opioid crisis, providing natural, plant-based wellness solutions that reduce dependence on opioids," said Don Hawley, President & CFO of hhharvest.co. "The installation of our BeWell Kiosks in high-traffic locations such as medical clinics, doctors' offices, spas, and gyms, allows us to reach more people, ensuring they have access to safe, effective wellness products."

This strategic expansion comes amidst promising industry trends. The US wellness market was valued at $1.5 trillion in 2021, and according to McKinsey & Company, it's projected to grow to $2.6 trillion by 2030. Furthermore, the CBD market, a part of this broader wellness market, accounted for $12.8 billion in 2021. With an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%, this market is projected to hit $56 billion by 2028.

hhharvest.co is strategically positioned to leverage these market opportunities. With their commitment to plant-powered wellness and high-quality, innovative products, they are poised to contribute to and benefit from this exciting market growth.

The power of plant-based products for enhancing health and sustainability is being recognized and market demand is expanding rapidly. hhharvest.co is dedicated to nurturing, growing, and harvesting the most innovative, effective plant-based wellness products based on science and informed by industry expertise and experience. hharvest.co is the trusted leader with three divisions: hhemp.co, BeWell, and BaoWOW! Our priority is producing clean and safe products that build trust with consumers. All our products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price and currently available in 5,000+ retail stores nationwide. To learn more about hhharvest.co, please visit www.hhharvest.co

