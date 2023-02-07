Hhemp.co Launches Groundbreaking Hemp Bar Retail Solution For Retailers at CHAMPS Trade Show

Experience the future of CBD retail with hhemp.co's innovative Hemp Bar solution Hhemp.co Launches Innovative Hemp Bar Solution

Hhemp.co Unveils Innovative Hemp Bar Retail Solution for Retailers, Revolutionizing the CBD Shopping Experience

We developed the Hemp Bar to provide a solution to retailers to provide their customers with the best shopping experience while educating them about our premium quality products.” — Dr. Bao Le, Founder & CEO

MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co, a hharvestco business unit that offers premium hemp-based CBD products, will debut its innovative Hemp Bar retail solution at the CHAMPS Trade Show (Feb 8 – Sat, Feb 11) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This cutting-edge store-within-a-store model offers customers an authentic dispensary-like atmosphere with interactive displays, educational resources, and premium innovative CBD products.

Designed specifically as a B2B solution, the Hemp Bar offers a complete and innovative retail experience for retailers looking to provide their customers with the best in premium hemp products. With its innovative Hemp Bar solution, hhemp.co is revolutionizing the CBD retail experience and helping retail partners to enhance their brands and boost sales.

The Hemp Bar creates a safe and immersive shopping experience for customers with its custom product descriptions, sample smell jars, and front-facing TV display. This innovative solution is backed by scientific research and data, providing customers with peace of mind when making their purchases.

“At Hhemp.co, customer satisfaction is our top priority,” said Dr. Bao Le, Founder and CEO of hhharvest.co and hhemp.co. “That's why we developed the Hemp Bar to provide a solution to retailers to provide their customers with the best shopping experience while educating them about our premium quality products.”

Retailers who partner with hhemp.co can expect increased brand recognition, repeat customers, and boosted sales margins, all while providing their customers with a top-notch shopping experience. This innovative store-within-a-store model has a proven track record of success in various industries, and hhemp.co is now bringing it to the CBD industry.

“The Hemp Bar retail solution is a key driver of our growth and revenue. It provides a unique, interactive and educational experience for customers and helps to drive sales for our retail partners,” said Mr. Don Hawley, President and CFO of hhharvest.co. “We are confident that the launch of the Hemp Bar at CHAMPS Trade Show will help us to further grow our business and reach new heights in terms of revenue and key performance indicators.”

Don’t miss this game-changing opportunity to enhance brand recognition and boost sales margins. Visit hhemp.co at the CHAMPS Trade Show, Booth 4313, to schedule a demonstration and learn more about the Hemp Bar retail solution.

About hhharvest.co:

The power of plant-based products for enhancing health and sustainability is being recognized and market demand is expanding rapidly. hhharvest.co is dedicated to nurturing, growing, and harvesting the most innovative, effective CBD products based on science and informed by industry expertise and experience. hharvest.co is the trusted leader with three divisions: hhemp.co, BeWell, and BaoWOW!

About hhemp.co:

Hhemp.co's vision is to change the way CBD brands and their retail partners sell to consumers worldwide. Our mission is to transform the CBD industry for the benefit of humankind by helping brands and retail partners deliver high-quality CBG and CBD products that work and setting a new standard for product development, compliance, and distribution.

Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing manufacturing and distribution company offering a wide array of hemp-based CBG+CBD products. Our priority is producing clean and safe products that build trust with consumers. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price and currently available in 5,000+ retail stores nationwide.

