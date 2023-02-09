Revolutionary Product Takes the CBD Market by Storm: Hhemp.co Launches BioXHemp, Most Potent Topical on the Market

Discover the Power of BioXHemp Topicals for Aches and Pains Relief BioXHemp Nerve Formula Advance Recovery Cream BioXHemp Muscle and Joint Relief Cream BioXHemp Roll-On Formula

Formulated by a compound pharmacist, cutting-edge formula, and innovative distribution position BioXHemp for success in the growing hemp-based CBD market.

With BioXHemp, we're combining the expertise of compound pharmacists and science professionals to provide consumers with the highest-quality hemp products on the market.” — Dr. Bao Le, Founder & CEO

MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co, a business unit of hhharvest.co, is proud to announce the launch of BioXHemp, a new line of premium plant-based hemp extract topicals that offer fast-acting and long-lasting relief from discomfort and irritation. With 5,000mg of hemp extract per bottle, BioXHemp is the most potent relief cream available, setting a new standard for the industry.

The CBD market is growing rapidly, as consumers increasingly seek out natural, plant-based products for their health and wellness needs. The global CBD market size was valued at $4.06 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $26.7 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 32.9% from 2021-2026. This growth represents a significant opportunity for new and innovative brands to emerge as leaders in the market.

"We've seen a proliferation of low-quality hemp and CBD creams in recent years, making it difficult for consumers to find a product that offers fast-acting and lasting relief," says Dr. Bao Le, Founder and CEO of hhemp.co and hhharvest.co. "With BioXHemp, we're combining the expertise of compound pharmacists and science professionals to provide consumers with the highest quality hemp products on the market."

BioXHemp is available in two formulas: BioXHemp Muscle & Joint Relief and BioXHemp Nerve Advanced Recovery. The products are formulated with the highest grade, naturally derived, and pharmaceutical ingredients, and come in a cream or roll-on format, with a variety of scents, including Lemon, Lavender & Menthol, Peppermint & Menthol, and Unscented.

"The topical market represents a huge opportunity, with a total addressable market estimated at over $20 billion," says Mr. Don Hawley, President & CFO of hhharvest.co. "With BioXHemp, we're offering consumers a powerful, maximum-strength hemp cream that provides fast-acting relief from aches and pains. We're excited to bring this innovative product to market."

With its commitment to quality, safety, and efficacy, BioXHemp is poised to become a leading player in the hemp and CBD market. The launch of BioXHemp represents a new frontier in plant-based products and a testament to the growing demand for hemp-based CBD solutions for wellness needs. With its expert team of compound pharmacists, cutting-edge formulation, and innovative distribution model, BioXHemp is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the rapidly expanding hemp and CBD market.

About hhharvest.co:

The power of plant-based products for enhancing health and sustainability is being recognized and market demand is expanding rapidly. hhharvest.co is dedicated to nurturing, growing, and harvesting the most innovative, effective CBD products based on science and informed by industry expertise and experience. hharvest.co is the trusted leader with three divisions: hhemp.co, BeWell, and BaoWOW!

About hhemp.co:

Hhemp.co's vision is to change the way CBD brands and their retail partners sell to consumers worldwide. Our mission is to transform the CBD industry for the benefit of humankind by helping brands and retail partners deliver high-quality CBG and CBD products that work and setting a new standard for product development, compliance, and distribution.

Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing manufacturing and distribution company offering a wide array of hemp-based CBG+CBD products. Our priority is producing clean and safe products that build trust with consumers. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price and currently available in 5,000+ retail stores nationwide.

Note to Editors: We hope you find the information in this press release regarding the launch of BioXHemp compelling and newsworthy for your publication. If you are interested in learning more about this innovative hemp-based topical product and its impact on the growing hemp and CBD market, please don't hesitate to reach out to our corporate PR team for additional information and interview opportunities. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at the time of publication but may have changed.