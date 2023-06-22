Gordon McKernan Joins Forces with the Baton Rouge Rougarou to Celebrate Community and Sportsmanship
Gordon McKernan will provide the community with free entry into the Baton Rouge Rougarou’s June 30 game.
We're honored to partner with the Baton Rouge Rougarou and contribute to the vibrant sports culture in our community.”LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon McKernan announces his partnership with the Baton Rouge Rougarou, a local team in the Texas Collegiate League. This collaboration aims to promote community spirit, support the Rougarou's athletic endeavors and provide an exciting opportunity for families to come together for an evening of fun, food and baseball.
To celebrate this partnership and express gratitude to the community, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys invites the community to join them on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. at Pete Goldsby Field when the Rougarou take on the Seguin River Monsters. On this special occasion, the community will have the opportunity to attend the game for free, courtesy of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.
The highlight of the evening will be when Gordon McKernan himself steps onto the pitcher's mound to throw the first pitch. This gesture underscores Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys' commitment to engaging with the community and supporting local sports.
"We're honored to partner with the Baton Rouge Rougarou and contribute to the vibrant sports culture in our community," said McKernan. "We believe in the transformative power of sports in bringing people together, and we're excited to share this special moment with the Baton Rouge community."
In addition to the thrilling baseball action, families attending the game can look forward to a variety of entertainment options and delicious food, making it a perfect outing for everyone. From cheering for the team to indulging in ballpark favorites, the evening promises fun for families and baseball enthusiasts alike.
The Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys team encourages all community members to join them at Pete Goldsby field on Friday, June 30, for an unforgettable night of family fun, camaraderie and baseball. Pete Goldsby Field is located at 1502 Foss St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802. The gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the game is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
