Pavement Sealing is in Full Swing Across Saskatchewan Highways

CANADA, June 22 - Released on June 22, 2023

The Ministry of Highways announces that pavement sealing work is underway for the 2023 construction season.

"Approximately $776 million is being invested this year into Saskatchewan highways to improve safety, enhance key transportation corridors and support the various industries," Highways Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are dedicating a significant investment of $25 million toward seal coating to strengthen and enhance the resilience of our transportation network."

In addition, the ministry's operations and maintenance division plans to complete about $17 million of spot, partial and full seal work this year.

One of the most effective ways to extend the life of our provincial highways is to apply a seal coat. Hot liquid asphalt is poured onto the surface before crushed gravel is spread over the asphalt and packed down. It creates a waterproof layer that seals cracks and protects the surface.

Seal coating provides a waterproof, non-skid surface, reduces deterioration and cracking and prolongs pavement life. It is a cost-effective treatment that can extend the life of a highway by up to 10 years.

Seal coats require approximately 24 hours to fully cure, which is why speeds are reduced. The speed reductions help the seal coat cure effectively and saves windshields from damage. There are several reasons work zones require temporary speed reductions when workers are not present. This includes loose gravel, a sharp pavement drop-off or lane closure.

Drivers are reminded to obey all road signs and slow down to avoid the risk of damage to their vehicles. Plan ahead by checking the Highway Hotline for construction zones. So, you can get to what you love.

The ministry will improve more than 1,000 kilometres of provincial highways, putting us on track to meet the Growth Plan goal to build and upgrade 10,000 kilometres of highways over 10 years.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $12 billion in highways since 2008, improving more than 19,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan roads.

-30-

For more information, contact: