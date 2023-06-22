KATHLEEN DUTTON TOUCHES ON OVERCOMING CHILDHOOD TRAUMA AND FINDING ROMANCE IN HER BOOK
Author Kathleen Dutton tells a tale about overcoming limitations in her book Out of HabitYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is amazing how much control one actually has in their life when given the opportunity to explore. Life suddenly becomes interesting, thrilling even, and this is what Kathleen Dutton’s book "Out of Habit" is all about.
A story with the perfect combination of courage, love and mystery, "Out of Habit" follows a young woman named Allie, who suffered a troubled childhood, but she has blocked all memories of the trauma she is left an orphan.
Being sheltered by nuns at St. Ives Institution since the age of ten, she is determined to become a nun but her guardian Sister Margaret insists she live in the real world for one year to experience life outside of the institution.
She is haunted by reminders of her tragic past and never bargained to meet a guy that has her considering if becoming a nun is what she truly wants.
Amazon customer Celeste S regards the book as excellent and says, “This is a romantic story that feels very real and that is excellently narrated. The characters are fantastic and readers can easily empathize with them, they are so well described. I recommend it.”
It is needless to say that "Out of Habit" is an inspirational and reflective read that is perfect for anyone, but most especially for those who need a reminder that change can be intense and luminous.
Currently living and enjoying Michigan with her husband and three office assistant cats, Kathleen Dutton has always found joy in the art of writing. As a child, and even up to now, she is able to enter worlds full of endless possibilities. She has retired as a Clinical Cardiac Specialist and Field Engineer, working in hospitals alongside physicians and staff to support products that improve cardiac procedures. Access more information about Kathleen on her official website www.kathleenduttonbooks.com.
Take a different route today or do something different than the ordinary, and purchase a copy of "Out of Habit" at The MapleStaple, Amazon and other online retailers worldwide.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
