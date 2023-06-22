Alert Communications Sponsors Lawyer's Club of San Diego's 2023 Annual Dinner with Gloria Allred as Keynote Speaker

Alert Communications

CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alert Communications, a leading provider of legal answering services, proudly sponsors the Lawyer's Club of San Diego's 2023 Annual Dinner. The event will be held on June 22, 2023, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

The Lawyer's Club of San Diego is dedicated to advancing women in law and society through outreach, education, and networking. The Annual Dinner brings together legal professionals, community leaders, and influential figures for an inspiring evening.

Renowned attorney Gloria Allred will deliver the keynote address. Ms. Allred is a prominent women's rights advocate who has played a pivotal role in championing equality and justice.

Alert Communications’ sponsorship demonstrates its commitment to supporting organizations that promote diversity, inclusion, and the empowerment of women in the legal field. With over 50 years of experience in providing exceptional call answering services to law firms, Alert Communications understands the importance of fostering an environment that values gender equality and professional growth.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the Lawyer's Club of San Diego's 2023 Annual Dinner and support their vital mission," said Maz Ghorban, EVP of Alert Communications. "As a company that values diversity and inclusivity, we are honored to join forces with an organization that shares our commitment to empowering women in the legal profession."

By sponsoring this event, Alert Communications aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by women in law and inspire future generations to pursue legal careers. The company believes that creating a supportive and inclusive environment is crucial for the advancement of the legal profession.

For more information about the Lawyer's Club of San Diego's 2023 Annual Dinner, please visit lawyersclubsandiego.com.

About Alert Communications:

Alert Communications’ 24/7/365 live answering service is a legal only call center that handles leads, current clients and intakes for law firms, independent lawyers and legal marketing agencies in every practice type. With a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, Alert Communications helps law firms enhance communication strategies, streamline operations, and improve client satisfaction. The company offers conversion of advertising leads, client intake completion, legal case management, billing, and CRM integration with law practice management software such as Clio, PracticePanther, AbacusNext, and Centerbase.