ICARO TITAN AI Providing Powerful Advanced Generative AI for Its Partners, Services for Business

NEW YORK, NY, US, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., an AI technology partner for Telecom and Media Broadcast Companies, has announced that its TITAN Generative AI platform has completed the final phase of beta testing through LATAM-based teams. ICARO plans a multi-language and regional rollout of the platform, with a Phase 1 launch of TITAN Generative AI enterprise solutions imminent for customers in Brazil. Phase 2 capabilities will be deployed to customers in Colombia and North America, followed by Phase 3 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

ICARO has undertaken the responsibility of obtaining legal opinion from a leading Brazilian law firm specializing in artificial intelligence and technology prior to its planned launch in Brazil. ICARO has implemented stringent rules to ensure compliance with all applicable regional laws and regulations regarding automated content generation using AI.

The TITAN Generative AI media platform creates original content from verifiable sources, providing oversight and control over all aspects of the process. The platform generates content from open-source information authorities and social media, with original news stories generated using both OpenAI and TITAN AI’s in-house models. This gives editors the ability to choose the best media for their needs while ensuring continuous delivery of content.

Generative AI content is created in a managed environment for review, editing and syndication, ensuring responsible publishing practices and oversight by editorial experts focused on accuracy. News stories are generated for all media content verticals from open source authorities, social media and structured content information such as game statistics in sports.

“ICARO TITAN AI will offer a comprehensive portfolio of generative AI editorial content and media focused on accuracy from verifiable sources,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. “Generative AI is changing the way the world works. The ICARO TITAN Generative AI platform will power our partners with innovative AI content solutions focused on accuracy and ‘Real News.’”

“Responsible use of AI to generate content requires investing effort in both building models and algorithms that are controllable as well as human supervision in all parts of the process,” stated Alex Zivkovic, ICARO’s Chief Information Officer. “The TITAN platform provides the required tools to achieve this, reducing reputation to brand risk while increasing productivity.”

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

