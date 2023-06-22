Worthy Property Bonds 2 Receives SEC Qualification

You are Worthy of a better return

Another 5.5% Liquid Fixed-Income Alternative Available to Meet the Demands of Retail Investors

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Worthy Financial, Inc., a modern personal finance company that provides digital savings solutions and, via its subsidiaries, delivers alternative investment products to a wide-range of retail investors, is pleased to announce another SEC-qualified real-estate-backed debt product available to retail investors. This marks the second Worthy Financial subsidiary to be qualified, for the maximum $75 million under the Regulation A+ exemption, by the Commission within the past 7 months.

According to Dara Albright, a Director of Worthy Financial, Inc, “With sales of Worthy Property Bonds 1 continuing to accelerate, this qualification could not have come at a more opportune time. We look forward to meeting the growing demand from existing as well as future Worthy bond holders as higher yielding, liquid fixed-income alternatives become an increasingly coveted investment product.”

Worthy Property Bonds 2 (WPB2) offers all investors - including those investing as little as $10 - a 5.5% fixed return (effective rate of 5.73% APY) with an ability to be cashed in at any time for those with imminent liquidity needs. In addition to using the “spare change” accumulated via Worthy’s round-up app, the new bonds may be purchased directly at https://worthypropertybonds.com.

About Worthy

Worthy Financial, Inc. is a modern personal finance company that, via its subsidiaries, delivers alternative investment products and digital savings solutions that enables consumers to gather and grow their nest eggs by rounding up their daily purchases and investing the spare change into higher yielding alternative assets more aligned with their values and lifestyle. Learn more at https://worthypropertybonds.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.