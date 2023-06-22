Biokript is now a part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub
Biokript is now a part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Biokript, Shariah Compliant crypto trading platform that prioritizes its hybrid model approach, proudly announces its membership in Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a global program dedicated to accelerating high-potential startups for exponential growth. Through the collaboration, Biokript gains exclusive access to Microsoft's cutting-edge technology, expansive market ecosystem, and invaluable business support, along with opportunities for fruitful collaborations with fellow program partners.
Biokript offers a transformative trading experience by leveraging the best features of both centralized and decentralized trading along with optimizing transaction speed, and ensuring near-instantaneous confirmations. With a deep understanding of the current trading market, Biokript recognizes the importance of safety, security and simplicity.
“Partnering with Microsoft for Startups gives us this great opportunity to be true leaders in the cryptocurrency trading industry,” says Adnan Alisic, CEO of Biokript. “Our innovative trading platform will solve the biggest problems facing today’s cryptocurrency trading industry such as wash trading and misappropriation of users’ funds.”
The collaboration between Biokript and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub holds great promise for further innovation and scalability. The partnership includes up to $180,000 worth of Azure Credits, Microsoft 365 credits, Dynamics 365 credits, and Visual Studio Enterprise credits. Being a program member, Biokript gains exclusive privileges to leverage Microsoft's technology, market ecosystem, and business support, along with valuable opportunities for collaboration with fellow program partners.
About Biokript: Biokript is a forward-thinking hybrid Shariah-compliant crypto trading platform that prioritizes simplicity, safety and security. With a unique mudharabah profit-sharing model, Biokript fosters an invested community and enables traders to seize opportunities swiftly. Headquartered in Glendale AZ, USA, Biokript is dedicated to revolutionizing the trading landscape by introducing a Shariah-compliant model and combining the best features of centralized and decentralized trading.
