Hate Speech Against the LGBTIQ+ Community Increases in Social Media: Growing Almost 10% in 4 Years
LLYC has analyzed over 169 million social media posts from 12 countries. In recent years, messages supporting the LGBTIQ+ community have decreased by over 40%.
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-LGBTIQ+ hate messages on social media greatly surpass those promoting support for this community. The volume of hate messages has increased by almost 9.4% in the last four years and the support messages have decreased by 41.25%. This is the main conclusion of the report 'Hate Speech and LGBTIQ+ Pride in the digital conversation,' prepared by LLYC in the framework of Pride 2023.
Using Big Data and Artificial Intelligence techniques, LLYC’s Deep Digital team has analyzed more than 169 million publications on social networks to understand how the dialogue between detractor and promoter communities has evolved in the 12 countries where the firm is present, ten in America and two in Europe.
The main reasons for advocacy, as detected in the report, have to do with U.S. President Joe Biden's support for the LGBTIQ+ community, trans community acceptance, the celebration of Pride around the world, the promotion of respect for gender identity decisions, and the placement of the rainbow flag in crucial institutions. In contrast, the most successful detractor narratives are those referring to aversion or hatred against this community, accusations about the so-called gender ideology, criticisms of the alleged communities privileges, and adoption by LGBTIQ+ couples.
Creative campaign: 'Rainbot’
To help improve LGBTIQ+ pride discourse in the face of adversaries, LLYC has launched the 'Rainbot' campaign. Rainbot is the first bot that transforms hateful LGBTIQ+ tweets into poems celebrating diversity. This generative AI model locates hate messages on Twitter and detects the hurtful words to transform them into short poems in support of the group, which are then shared.
