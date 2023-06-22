Red Way Soars with Additional Inaugural Non-Stop Flights from Lincoln Nebraska to Austin and Nashville
Red Way and the Lincoln Airport are thrilled to announce the commencement of inaugural flights to two additional major cities: Austin (AUS), and Nashville (BNA)
The company will expand its network further later this summer with the announcement of even more exciting warm weather destinations for fall, winter and spring.”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Way and the Lincoln Airport are thrilled to announce the commencement of inaugural flights from Lincoln, Nebraska to two additional major cities: Austin (AUS), and Nashville (BNA) on June 24, 2023. The company continues to innovate the way Nebraskans fly with its leading-edge approach to providing air travel. Customers have been delighted with the service so far on the already launched routes of Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas (DFW), Atlanta (ATL) and Minneapolis (MSP) and the excitement continues with the two newest additions to the schedule.
— Red Way
Red Way offers a full-service feel, but with an affordable price tag. Depending on the fare purchased, customers can expect to receive complementary light meals, snacks, and beverages as well as excellent in-flight service. Flights are flown by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. on an impressive and comfortable fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. With a focus on customer satisfaction and comfort, the tour operator is aiming to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for all.
Red Way said in a statement, “Passenger response to all the new destinations has been amazing, and we look to continue that with the launch of two more amazing locations. Austin and Nashville both have strong outdoor, BBQ and country music scenes that we know people from Nebraska will enjoy! Along with unique and exceptional travel experiences, it is our goal to provide travellers with opportunities to visit popular destinations, and adding these two cities does just that.”
With the increasing demand for reliable and efficient air travel options, Red Way is committed to enhancing connectivity and facilitating seamless journeys for its passengers. The introduction of these new routes marks a significant milestone for the tour operator as it expands its presence and strengthens its commitment to serving the needs of Lincoln’s vibrant community. The company will expand its network further later this summer with the announcement of even more exciting warm weather destinations for fall, winter and spring. Schedules currently extend until November 29th and are available for booking on www.goflyred.com.
The companies invite everyone to explore their websites to take advantage of special offerings and plan their travel accordingly. Visit www.goflyred.com and www.lincolnairport.com to learn more. Flights are public charters offered by GlobalX Air Tours, LLC and operated by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc.
About Red Way
Red Way is Nebraska’s Way to Fly. We are on a mission to provide Lincoln and the surrounding communities with top destinations, affordable fares, and great customer service. Visit www.goflyred.com and follow us on social @goflyred to learn more. Flights are public charters offered by GlobalX Air Tours, LLC and operated by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc.
About Lincoln Airport
The Lincoln Airport, owned and operated by the Lincoln Airport Authority, is a calm, hassle-free travel spot for the people of Nebraska. For more information about flights and services, visit www.lincolnairport.com
RED WAY CONTACT:
media@goflyred.com
LINCOLN AIRPORT CONTACT:
r.barth@lincolnairport.com
Sarah Riches
Red Way
+1 7806190970
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram