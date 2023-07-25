Red Way Announces Winter Schedule with Non-Stop Tampa, Phoenix, Orlando and Vegas Services
Red Way and the Lincoln Airport are delighted to announce the addition of two exciting new winter destinations to their flight network.LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Way and the Lincoln Airport are delighted to announce the addition of two exciting new winter destinations to their flight network. Starting December 1, 2023, twice weekly nonstop flights to Tampa, Florida (TPA), and from December 8, 2023, to Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) will take off.
These new routes will offer travellers even more opportunities to escape the winter blues and enjoy the wonders of these fantastic cities.
Tampa, Florida, with its warm beaches and vibrant cultural scene, has become a favorite winter getaway for many travellers. Tampa provides an unforgettable experience for tourists of all ages. Phoenix, Arizona, known for its breathtaking desert landscapes and year-round sunshine, is a top choice for winter travellers seeking a unique and awe-inspiring experience. From exploring the majestic Grand Canyon to enjoying outdoor adventures in the Sonoran Desert, Phoenix offers an abundance of activities for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike. With the launch of Red Way’s new routes, customers can now easily access these beloved destinations.
Red Way is also extending its existing nonstop services to Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Travellers can continue to take advantage of twice-weekly flights to Orlando (MCO) and Las Vegas (LAS) on Thursdays and Sundays. These popular routes have been in high demand, and Red Way is thrilled to enhance its services to accommodate winter travellers.
“Tampa International Airport has been enjoying robust demand for more Midwest connections, and we’re excited to add Red Way’s seasonal Lincoln service to our route map,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. “We look forward to welcoming some new Nebraskan visitors to the many beaches, attractions, restaurants and museums the Tampa Bay region has to offer.”
“The Lincoln Airport and Red Way continue to work together to identify markets that both fit the needs of our residents and provide long term sustainability for the air carrier.” Lincoln Airport Authority Executive Director, David Haring said. “The addition of both Phoenix and Tampa to the portfolio provides access to markets that have been requested by LNK passengers since the service was announced in March. We applaud Red Way for the addition of these key winter getaways and look forward to welcoming new and former passengers alike as they commence their search for fun and sun.”
"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Tampa and Phoenix as our newest winter destinations," said Sarah Riches, Red Way CMO. "We are committed to providing our customers with a range of travel options and experiences that they will truly enjoy, and both of these new destinations have been highly requested. With our expanded winter schedule and the addition of Tampa and Phoenix services, we are confident that our customers will be able to get away this winter to sunny destinations at an affordable price.”
Flights will typically operate twice weekly. Tampa and Phoenix will operate on Monday and Friday, whereas Orlando and Las Vegas will continue to operate on Thursday and Sunday. In response to increased demand over the holiday season, Red Way has scheduled additional flights in December to provide travelers with more options. The updated winter schedule is now available for booking on Red Way’s official website (www.goflyred.com). The schedule extends through to April 01, 2024.
About Red Way
Red Way is Nebraska’s Way to Fly. We are on a mission to provide Lincoln and the surrounding communities with top destinations, affordable fares, and great customer service. Visit www.goflyred.com and follow us on social @goflyred to learn more. Flights are public charters offered by Fly Next, LLC and operated by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc.
About Lincoln Airport
The Lincoln Airport, owned and operated by the Lincoln Airport Authority, is a calm, hassle-free travel spot for the people of Nebraska. For more information about flights and services, visit www.lincolnairport.com
RED WAY CONTACT:
media@goflyred.com
LINCOLN AIRPORT CONTACT:
r.barth@lincolnairport.com
Sarah Riches
Red Way
email us here