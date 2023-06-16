Red Way Soars with Inaugural Non-Stop Flights from Lincoln Nebraska to Dallas, Atlanta, and Minneapolis
Red Way and the Lincoln Airport are thrilled to announce the commencement of inaugural flights from Lincoln, Nebraska to Dallas, Atlanta, and Minneapolis.
Travel connects us to the people, places, and experiences we love. We have thoroughly enjoyed hearing the stories about the adventures and connections customers are making when they travel with us. ”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Way and the Lincoln Airport are thrilled to announce the commencement of inaugural flights from Lincoln, Nebraska to three major cities: Dallas (DFW), Atlanta (ATL) and Minneapolis (MSP) on June 16, 2023. The company continues to innovate the way Nebraskans fly with its leading-edge approach to providing air travel. Customers have been delighted with the service so far on the already launched routes of Orlando (MCO) and Las Vegas (LAS) and the excitement continues with the newest additions to the schedule.
— Red Way
Red Way offers a full-service feel, but with an affordable price tag. Depending on the fare purchased, customers can expect to receive complementary light meals, snacks, and beverages as well as excellent in-flight service. Flights are flown by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc. on an impressive and comfortable fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft. With a focus on customer satisfaction and comfort, the tour operator is aiming to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for all.
Red Way said in a statement, “We can’t express how excited we are to continue the startup of our operations with the addition of these three incredible cities. These new destinations signify an exciting time for our company and for Nebraskans in general. Travel connects us to the people, places, and experiences we love, and we have thoroughly enjoyed hearing stories from our customers about the adventures and connections they are making when they travel with us. It is our goal to continue delivering a unique and exceptional travel experience that delights our customers and exceeds their expectations.”
With the increasing demand for reliable and efficient air travel options, Red Way is committed to enhancing connectivity and facilitating seamless journeys for its passengers. The introduction of these new routes marks a significant milestone for the tour operator as it expands its presence and strengthens its commitment to serving the needs of Lincoln’s vibrant community. The company will expand its network further on June 24th, introducing non-stop flights to Austin and Nashville. Schedules extend until November 29th and are available for booking on www.goflyred.com.
The companies invite everyone to explore their websites to take advantage of special offerings and plan their travel accordingly. Visit www.goflyred.com and www.lincolnairport.com to learn more. Flights are public charters offered by GlobalX Air Tours, LLC and operated by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc
About Red Way
Red Way is Nebraska’s Way to Fly. We are on a mission to provide Lincoln and the surrounding communities with top destinations, affordable fares, and great customer service. Visit www.goflyred.com and follow us on social @goflyred to learn more. Flights are public charters offered by GlobalX Air Tours, LLC and operated by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc.
About Lincoln Airport
The Lincoln Airport, owned and operated by the Lincoln Airport Authority, is a calm, hassle-free travel spot for the people of Nebraska. For more information about flights and services, visit www.lincolnairport.com
RED WAY CONTACT:
media@goflyred.com
LINCOLN AIRPORT CONTACT:
r.barth@lincolnairport.com
Sarah Riches
Red Way
+1 7806190970
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram