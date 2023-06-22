Giovanna Iafrate ready to “set sail” with the new “Golden Ring Award & Regatta”

Regatta Dubai Golden Ring Giovanna Lafrate

UAE, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Ring Award & Regatta is a huge dream project that has brought together a number of different activities in one whole experience.

The objective of the Golden Ring Award is Connecting Mind and Creating The Future, following the inspiring legacy of the past Dubai EXPO2020.

Golden Ring Award is meant to be a moment where everyone and everything will be connected: minds, territories, knowledge, dreams and beliefs.

The Golden Ring Award project will embrace: the Golden Ring Sailing Regatta; the TV Format Golden Ring with VVIP people sailing through Mediterranean Sea, from Monte Carlo to Dubai; a Golden Ring App with the live experience of the sailing regatta; the Golden Ring Business Networking and Investments; and finally the huge brand new international “Golden Ring Award”

An exclusive 24-karat real gold ring will symbolize the final prize of the Golden Ring Award and it will be made in Italy. After its creation it will be moved from time to time to different cities around the world, who’ll be guests to the future editions of the award.

In the first edition, the Golden Ring will depart from Monte Carlo and will arrive in Dubai through the Suez Canal, with stops in a few cities it will meet along the sea way.

At the moment the Golden Ring Award Regatta is scheduled to touch in the following cities: Monte Carlo - Sardina, Costa Smeralda - Athens - Cyprus - Beirut - Port Said - Aquaba - Jeddah - Muscat - Kwait - Bahrain - Doha - Abu Dhabi - Dubai.

The regatta will be led by a legend sailing team, who’ll reveal later.

The Golden Ring Awards and Regatta is much more than a regular award, it will be especially a symbol of peace and connection between people of all nationalities and beliefs, who’ll embrace the spirit of the sport healthy competition in sailing as in the business environment.

Golden Ring Award will be overall an inspiring award, who aims to reward the best excellences in the world in these fields: Mobility, Opportunity, Sustainability with an eye for Luxury solutions.

There will be three winners, one for each category plus one final award who’ll resume all the characteristics of the previous categories.

The final international VVIP awards gala evening will be guested at the Wasl Pavillon, the former main venue of EXPO2020.

Hopefully next December 2023 we’ll meet all together in Monte Carlo for the official launch of the nominations of the candidates. They will be selected from the best Forbes 100 companies, with the suggestions from Chambers of Commerce, Institutional Representatives, International Artists and prominent stakeholders.

Giovanna Iafrate is the mastermind behind the Golden Ring Awards & Regatta. She is a successful entrepreneur and a well-known Business Strategist, with a passion for new technologies. She is the founder and owner of VVTOUCH, a UK-based technology company. She lives and works between Italy, UK, UAE and USA. She dreams of creating a moment from which to submerge the best talent for his multicultural business experience, taught to mix all the best people and innovations together, in a different creative way, creating a unique Golden Ring Award with a kind of sailing narrative, a way of racing, sailing from Italy, a Dubai, the final destination of a race, with many significant stops along the way. This will be the first regatta that aims to promote the important values of Peace, Tolerance and Sustainability and will be attended by VIPs from all over the world.

The regatta will be broadcasted in episodes on NETFLIX or Amazon TV and for the first time a television director will reveal the "behind the scenes" of a regatta of famous people who we will also be able to follow through a dedicated app 24 hours a day and for the first time it will be possible to interact with the characters on board creating captivating adventures.

The event will last about 45 days and will start from Monte Carlo, at each stage the boats of the different participating countries will join. During this approach, events will be organized to promote the local tourist destination at each stop, with a business perspective.

The final prize will be a 1 kg forged gold ring, a scale reproduction of a brand new Golden Ring inspired from the one who symbolizes EXPO2020 in Dubai.

Few international sponsor companies will participate in this important event and will have their own representative in the organizing committee.

Giovanna Iafrate thinks that “The format of the GR Cup is designed to ensure that different places, cities and cultures can be admired in a new light. In agreement with the various local administrations, events will be organized in the landing places with the participation of local institutions and companies. The GR Cup will be a precious opportunity not only for large companies, but also for start-ups that will be able to make themselves known through television verticals within the schedule that will not be built around the event". Giovanna sincerely thanks the people who first believed in his project and invested in it, time, know-how, network and money, starting from Dubai and Milan key people.

