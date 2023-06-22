Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,654 in the last 365 days.

Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet June 23rd

The Wyoming PSCC will meet Friday, June 23, 2023, via videoconference at 11:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials,  visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.  You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email at PSCC Secretary.

 

PSCC Agenda June 23, 2023

You just read:

Public Safety Communications Commission (PSCC) to meet June 23rd

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more