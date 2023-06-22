RW Music & Video Production LLC & Three 2 Go Music Announce HOTTER THAN JULY featuring AGT Semifinalist Celina Graves

Celina Graves AGT Celina Graves

Season 15 Semi-finalist will perform “Westside” along with other songs from the “Truth” CD

ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RW Music and Video Production LLC & Three 2 Go Music proudly present the sizzling "Hotter Than July Party" featuring a special guest performance by Celina Graves, semifinalist of America's Got Talent.

Hosted by V-103’s Greg Street, with DJ Antron on the 1s & 2s, the Hotter Than July Party promises to be an unforgettable night of music, celebration, and incredible performances, including a special performance by AGT alum Celina Graves performing “Westside” and other songs from the recently released “Truth” album.

Event Details:

Hotter Than July Party - Special Guest Celina Graves

Event Venue:

Center Stage Vinyl Room

1374 Peachtree St., NW

Atlanta, GA 30309

• Event Date: July 3, 2023

• Event Start Time: VIP – 7:00 pm / GA – 8:00 pm

• Event End Time: 10:30 pm

Ticket Information:

• General Admission: $25 (Advance), $30 (Door)

• VIP: $50 (Early Admission, Meet & Greet, Gift Bag, Finger Food)

Limited VIP tickets are available for purchase here, so secure your spot early for an exclusive opportunity to meet Celina Graves and enjoy additional perks.

For media inquiries, please get in touch with Ron Walker at RW Music and Video Production LLC, phone: (716) 310 6221 or ron@rwmusic.com.

About RW Music and Video Production LLC

RW Music and Video Production LLC is a leading entertainment company dedicated to showcasing exceptional talent and creating unforgettable experiences for audiences worldwide. With a focus on quality music production, event management, and artist promotion, RW Music and Video Production LLC continues to elevate the music industry.