Talented artists such as Intelligent Diva, Reckless Rhymacide, and Juan NW grasp the significance of engaging supporters and radio stations to amplify their music.” — Martone

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare for an explosive ride as IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Billboard chart experiences significant shifts this week! Exciting new entries from Doja Cat, Cahdeejah, Madonna, and more are taking the stage by storm. Martone underscores the importance of artists like Intelligent Diva, Reckless Rhymacide, and Juan NW, who understand the power of engaging their supporters to request their music on radio stations. Martone's recent article on successful music promotion and his provocative " Top 20 Greatest Dancers of All Time " list have stirred up quite a buzz! Without further delay, here's the IRMIX Radio Top 20 Billboard Countdown for the week ending June 24, 2023:1. Playboii Red - Swim or Eat2. Juan NW - Move Your Body3. Beyonce Feat. TS Madison - Cozy4. Jai Denise - Are You the One?5. Musiq Soulchild - I'm Really Tryna F**k Wichu6. Doja Cat - Attention7. The Weeknd Feat. Ariana Grande - Die for You8. Rhymacide - We Came to Party9. Ice Spice Feat. Nicki Minaj - Princess Diana10. Aliah Sheffield - Boo Boo the Fool11. Dreamer Isioma - Gimme A Chance12. Masego - Who Cares Anyway13. Maulo - Steady14. Next by Nature Next and Naughty By Nature - That's Me15. Jackson Wang Feat. Ciara - Slow16. Intelligent Diva Feat. SFR Beats - I Know You Like Me17. Miguel - Sure Thing18. Cuhdeejah feat. Black Snoop - Energy19. The Weeknd Playboi Carti Madonna - Popular20. Omarion - GirlsRecap of the IRMIX Radio Top 20 Billboard Countdown: Doja Cat lands at a remarkable #6, Juan NW grooves to the #2 spot, and Playboii Red reclaims the throne at #1 with the chart-topping hit "Swim or Eat." The countdown continues to ignite excitement and controversy, keeping the music world buzzing!

