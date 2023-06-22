IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Billboard Countdown Week Ending June 24, 2023
Talented artists such as Intelligent Diva, Reckless Rhymacide, and Juan NW grasp the significance of engaging supporters and radio stations to amplify their music.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare for an explosive ride as IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Billboard chart experiences significant shifts this week! Exciting new entries from Doja Cat, Cahdeejah, Madonna, and more are taking the stage by storm. Martone underscores the importance of artists like Intelligent Diva, Reckless Rhymacide, and Juan NW, who understand the power of engaging their supporters to request their music on radio stations. Martone's recent article on successful music promotion and his provocative "Top 20 Greatest Dancers of All Time" list have stirred up quite a buzz! Without further delay, here's the IRMIX Radio Top 20 Billboard Countdown for the week ending June 24, 2023:
— Martone
1. Playboii Red - Swim or Eat
2. Juan NW - Move Your Body
3. Beyonce Feat. TS Madison - Cozy
4. Jai Denise - Are You the One?
5. Musiq Soulchild - I'm Really Tryna F**k Wichu
6. Doja Cat - Attention
7. The Weeknd Feat. Ariana Grande - Die for You
8. Rhymacide - We Came to Party
9. Ice Spice Feat. Nicki Minaj - Princess Diana
10. Aliah Sheffield - Boo Boo the Fool
11. Dreamer Isioma - Gimme A Chance
12. Masego - Who Cares Anyway
13. Maulo - Steady
14. Next by Nature Next and Naughty By Nature - That's Me
15. Jackson Wang Feat. Ciara - Slow
16. Intelligent Diva Feat. SFR Beats - I Know You Like Me
17. Miguel - Sure Thing
18. Cuhdeejah feat. Black Snoop - Energy
19. The Weeknd Playboi Carti Madonna - Popular
20. Omarion - Girls
Recap of the IRMIX Radio Top 20 Billboard Countdown: Doja Cat lands at a remarkable #6, Juan NW grooves to the #2 spot, and Playboii Red reclaims the throne at #1 with the chart-topping hit "Swim or Eat." The countdown continues to ignite excitement and controversy, keeping the music world buzzing!
Mike Hunt
IRMIX Radio
submissions@irmixradio.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
New Music Added June 19, 2023