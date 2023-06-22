DHEC to Accept Applications for Programs Aimed at Violence Intervention, Prevention

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 22, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that federal funding will be made available to support Community Violence Intervention and Prevention (CVIP) programs in South Carolina.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Center for Health Statistics, South Carolina has consistently ranked in the top 10 states with the highest firearm-related homicides for the past 20 years. DHEC data shows firearms as the leading cause of death for children and adolescents ages 0-17 in 2021. In addition, statewide data for 2003-2020 reveals the following for pediatric firearm deaths:

55% are homicide-related,

32.2% are by suicide,

11.1% are unintentional, and

1.7% are undetermined intent.

“Community violence is on the rise in South Carolina, like many other states,” said Constance Lake, DHEC’s CVIP program manager. “DHEC will provide funding to local programs with the ultimate goal of reducing violence and keeping South Carolinians and our communities safe.”

DHEC’s CVIP program will award funds on a competitive basis to support evidence-based programs aiming to reduce violent injuries and firearm-related deaths. Programs must target youth and young adults ages 10-35 in areas of the state with the highest burden of community violence.



DHEC will begin receiving grant applications on July 3, 2023, and applicants can apply for a funding amount between $10,000 and $40,000 per year for up to three years. The deadline for applications is Aug. 8, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. EST. Applicants can access additional resources and will be able to access the application at DHEC's CVIP webpage.

DHEC’s CVIP program was established by a proviso from the South Carolina Legislature in 2022. Grant funds were made available through the CDC’s “Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce and Data Systems” grant.