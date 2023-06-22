The International Business Brokers Association recognizes local Business Brokers

Our mission is to support the economy of our Eastern North Carolina region by assisting business owners who want to transition out of their business for retirement or for other reasons” — TBA-ENC President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) has recognized Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC (TBA-ENC) Business Brokers, Tony Khoury, AJ Ramsey, and Ashley Kelsey, with the IBBA Chairman’s Circle Award for outstanding performance in 2022 as part of its Member Excellence Awards Program.

“The transition of business ownership between buyers and sellers is an important process, and Business Brokers are essential in facilitating that transition," stated IBBA Chair of the Board, Kyle Griffith. “Our award recipients have earned praise and recognition for the personal excellence they have demonstrated and the positive impact they have had on the industry and everyone they work with.”

“Our mission is to support the economy of our Eastern North Carolina region by assisting business owners who want to transition out of their business for retirement or for other reasons,” states TBA-ENC President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury, “It is truly fulfilling to ensure that these businesses, and their employees, continue on and that others get the opportunity to achieve their entrepreneurial aspirations.”

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA)

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 2,700 members, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for Business Brokers. The association provides Business Brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and award the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation to qualifying Business Brokers. To learn more visit www.ibba.org.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.