Digital Commerce 360’s Highly Anticipated 2023 Top 1000 Report is Now Available

Digital Commerce 360 unveils new research and data in its bestselling 2023 Top 1000 Report, an analysis of North America’s leading 1,000 online retailers.CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To succeed in today's transforming retail world, ecommerce needs to be a #1 priority. As the competition grows stronger, retailers must invest in trusted intelligence and technology that supports a robust online business.
Digital Commerce 360’s all-new 2023 Top 1000 Report is the ultimate guide for retailers, investors and service providers of ALL sizes to drive growth online and move the needle forward.
Packed with over 200 charts, case studies, benchmarking data and growth analysis, this report covers every inch of the pre- and post-pandemic ecommerce landscape.
Our researchers talk to retailers and brands every day to find out what’s top of their minds, and we’re delivering answers to the most-asked questions around the industry, like:
---The Top 1000 added $75 billion in incremental revenue in 2022. What are the implications for retailers?
---How has ecommerce penetration changed coming out of the pandemic?
---What are the 5 key predictions for online retail moving forward?
---How has inflation affected conversion rates and AOVs?
---BOPIS v curbside pickup: which is the winner?
---Are mobile apps the key to higher sales?
---Why is growth slowing for digitally native brands?
---Is Buy Now, Pay Later worth the risk?
WHAT'S INCLUDED IN THE 2023 TOP 1000 REPORT
---200+ data-packed charts featuring the latest North American ecommerce data
---A detailed review of the post-pandemic ecommerce landscape – and what lies ahead
---Rankings by category and subcategory of North America’s Top 1000 online retailers
---10 key takeaways from 2022 data
---Extensive benchmarking data, including conversion, AOVs, web traffic and more
---The impact of Covid: 2019-2022 growth and shifts
---Growth by merchant type and merchandise category (separate section on Amazon)
---Winners & losers: fastest growers, bankruptcies, acquisitions, raising capital
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCH
Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.
