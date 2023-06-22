All Lanes On Route 276 In Cecil County Closed As Fatal Crash Investigation And Cleanup Continues

June 22, 2023

(COLORA, MD) – Maryland State Police and State Highway Administration personnel are still on the scene of a fatal crash on MD Route 276/Jacob Tome Memorial Highway in Cecil County with power lines in the roadway requiring the lanes to be closed in both directions this morning.

The deceased is identified as Dylan Edwards, 26, of Port Deposit. Edwards was the driver and sole occupant of a 2005 International truck pulling a 2003 tanker trailer involved in the crash. Emergency medical service personnel declared Edwards deceased on the scene.

Shortly before 2:15 a.m. this morning, Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack were dispatched to a crash scene reported on the northbound side of Jacob Tome Memorial Highway at Cowan Road in Colora. Troopers found a tractor trailer on the northbound side of the highway in a wooded area off of the roadway.

The preliminary investigation indicates the tractor trailer, pulling a tanker trailer, was traveling northbound on Jacob Tome Memorial Highway. For reasons unknown at this time, the tractor trailer traveled off of the roadway and struck the power line support pole. The support pole broke, subsequently causing the power lines to come down and cross the roadway.

Road crews are on the scene along with investigators from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. The investigation and cleanup will require both directions of MD Route 276/Jacob Tome Memorial Highway at Cowan Road to be closed through the morning.

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel responded and set up a detour. The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. The investigation continues..

###

