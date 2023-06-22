Get Closer to What You Love with New Caledonia’s latest campaign

New Caledonia Tourism, the official tourism board of New Caledonia, is thrilled to unveil its latest branding campaign, “Get Closer to What You Love.”

New Caledonia Tourism, the official tourism board of New Caledonia, is thrilled to unveil its latest branding campaign, “Get Closer to What You Love.” This captivating new campaign targets the Australian and NZ markets, aiming to attract travellers to the stunning destination. It invites them on an authentic and immersive journey close to home. “Get Closer to What You Love” emphasises the emotional connection that travellers develop with the neighbouring destination and their loved ones during their stay. By showcasing the diverse array of attractions and unique offerings of New Caledonia, the campaign aims to captivate a diverse range of traveller profiles.

Find What You Love in New Caledonia

Tailored specifically for Australian and New Zealand travellers, the message of this new promotional campaign is simple: get closer to what you love in New Caledonia. It serves as a reminder that a guaranteed change of scenery awaits just a few hours flight away. Whether travelling solo, as a couple, with family, or with friends, travellers are invited to reconnect with their loved ones and embrace the essence of life through an authentic and diverse journey in this truly unique destination. Nature, culture, relaxation, adventure, wide open spaces, flavours, encounters, and rejuvenation—the good things in life are closer than you think in New Caledonia!

A Campaign Based on Market Study Results

The new campaign leverages a study conducted in Australia and New Zealand at the end of 2022 to refine the positioning and identification of traveller profiles likely to be interested in the destination. The results showed that “Connectors” seek cherished family memories, “Discernists” are in search of relaxation and exclusivity, “Immersive Adventurists” crave cultural immersion, thrilling experiences, and authenticity, and “Nature Lovers” are couples yearning for responsible escapades in pristine landscapes. These profiles have been clearly identified based on their interests and travel preferences and are perfectly aligned with what the destination has to offer.

A Year-Round Campaign

Recently launched in Australia and New Zealand, New Caledonia’s new multi-channel campaign will be rolled out in several waves throughout the year, utilising various communication platforms such as digital advertising, billboards, radio spots, media coverage, and influencer engagement. This awareness campaign will also be integrated with multiple sales campaigns in collaboration with key tour operators and airlines. A recent outdoor advertising partnership with Aircalin in New Zealand, offering special airfare offers to New Caledonia, reached over 1 million passers-by.