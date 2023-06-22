Pacific Tourism Organisation Applauds Fiji Airways on Remarkable Achievements at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) extends its warmest congratulations to Fiji Airways, a distinguished member of the SPTO Board and the national airline carrier of Fiji, on its outstanding triumph at the highly acclaimed Skytrax World Airline Awards for the year 2023.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker expressed his delight in Fiji Airways’ exceptional performance, stating, Fiji Airways emerged victorious as the top-ranked airline, surpassing renowned competitors such as Qantas and Air New Zealand.

Mr Cocker mentioned that as a valued member of the SPTO Board, Fiji Airways continues to contribute significantly to the development and promotion of tourism in the Pacific region. The airline’s success resonates with SPTO’S Strategic Plan 2020-2024 mission statement to enhance sustainable tourism development through innovative partnerships and showcase the Pacific’s unique cultural and natural treasures to the world.

“SPTO is fortunate that Fiji Airways services a few of our SPTO member countries routes like Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Solomons, Kiribati, and Tuvalu. We also had the opportunity back in May to partner with Fiji Airways as our Platinum Partner for the 2023 South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) held in Christchurch to transport SPTE media, trade representatives, and tourism partners to and from the venue. The awards further reinforce Fiji Airways’ reputation as an airline that consistently delivers exceptional experiences to its passengers,” Mr Cocker mentioned.