Brightpoint Infotech, Microsoft Dynamics Gold partner in USA, Canada, Africa & UAE, launches Student Information System
Edufin SIS (Student Information System) is an industry-specific solution designed to meet the unique demands of K12 Education, Universities, and Colleges.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightpoint Infotech, a leading provider of innovative digital transformation solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Edufin SIS (Student Information System) for the higher education sector. Edufin SIS is an industry-specific solution designed to meet the unique demands of K12 Education, Universities, and Colleges.
With over 20+ successful implementations of Microsoft Dynamics enterprise solutions for universities, Brightpoint Infotech brings its expertise and experience to deliver an advanced Student Information System that revolutionizes the way educational institutions manage student data and administrative processes.
Edufin SIS offers a comprehensive set of features tailored for the education sector. From the Student Web Portal and Student Registration to Student Payments and Revenue Recognition, the system streamlines operations and enhances the student experience. Its Finance Dashboard provides administrators with real-time insights into financial performance, enabling better decision-making.
"We are excited to introduce Edufin SIS to the higher education sector," said Navin Mirpuri, President & Co-founder of Brightpoint Infotech. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that addresses the unique challenges faced by educational institutions. Edufin SIS empowers universities and colleges with efficient student management, robust financial capabilities, and seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and other leading ERP systems."
Edufin SIS offers built-in reports and mobile apps for convenient access to information anytime, anywhere. The system can be deployed in the Cloud (SaaS) or on-premises, providing flexibility and scalability to meet the evolving needs of educational institutions.
Brightpoint Infotech's Edufin SIS represents a significant advancement in student information management, enabling educational institutions to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance student outcomes.
For more information about Edufin SIS and Brightpoint Infotech's comprehensive technology solutions, please visit - Brightpoint Inoftech | Edufin SIS
About Brightpoint Infotech:
Brightpoint Infotech specializes in Enterprise Business Solutions & Services. As a leading Microsoft Dynamics Gold & Solutions Partner (Business Applications), we focus on offering cutting-edge Digital Transformation Solutions and Services. We have helped clients globally quickly adapt to a changing market dynamic by ensuring their technology ecosystems are perfectly tuned and future-ready. We are also a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), Silver Data Analytics Partner, and an Independent Software Vendor (ISV).
Our Team is our Core Strength. We have a solid multi-cultural and multi-lingual team that understands regional and global needs. Our consultants bring industry-specific expertise and domain knowledge to every engagement. All Brightpoint Consultants are Microsoft Certified in product functionality and technology.
Brightpoint Infotech is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and we have a strong focus on North America (USA & Canada), the Middle East & Africa, and India.
Premjit Singh
Brightpoint Infotech
+1 954-840-8586
pwaseer@brightpointinfotech.com
