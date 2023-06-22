ProHance partners with Open Orbit to Expand into Australia and New Zealand
ProHance to replicate client success from other markets and deliver exceptional value to organizations in the Oceania region
Through this partnership, we are uniquely positioned to capture and analyze data, enabling organizations to redesign and optimize their operational processes.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a leading new-age analytics and operations enablement platform, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Open Orbit, a prominent company that makes process design and improvement expertise accessible to anyone in any organization. The collaboration makes Open Orbit the Sales Channel Partner for ProHance in the Australia and New Zealand region, enabling ProHance to deliver innovative solutions to enterprises in the region.
— Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance
ProHance offers a comprehensive omni-channel new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, empowering organizations to optimize their back-office, chat, and email servicing operations. With its advanced real-time visibility capabilities, ProHance provides valuable insights into team engagement and efficient resource allocation. This level of visibility empowers enterprises to make informed, data-driven decisions, effectively distribute workloads, and respond with agility to dynamic business demands.
Ankur Dhingra, CEO of ProHance, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "ProHance has a proven track record of success in markets across Asia and North America. Through this partnership, we are uniquely positioned to capture and analyze data, enabling organizations to redesign and optimize their operational processes. I am eager to replicate our client success from other markets and deliver exceptional value to organizations in the Oceania region."
With expertise in process design and improvement, Open Orbit is a respected player in the Australian and New Zealand markets. The company simplifies and accelerates change by leveraging technology innovation to enhance human judgment and drive business improvement.
Niranjan Deodhar, Director and Founder of Open Orbit, shared his perspective on the partnership, saying, "Through this alliance, we bring to our Australian and New Zealand clients a capability that has been proven successful in other markets, offering swift deployment and significant value creation. The market demands productivity solutions that can deliver returns on investment in various areas, including cost, risk, and revenue. Additionally, with Open Orbit serving as the in-market partner for ProHance, clients can leverage our extensive expertise in designing and optimizing effective and efficient operations. I am thrilled about the potential to create impact and value for our current and future clients."
ProHance boasts a track record of success with over 280,000 users across 150 enterprises in 24 countries, facilitating operational excellence for organizations worldwide. The partnership with Open Orbit further strengthens ProHance's commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and expanding its global presence.
Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Open Orbit has established a strong foothold in the local market. The company's dedication to leveraging technology to augment human judgment aligns seamlessly with ProHance's vision of providing customer-centric, efficient, and lean operations to enterprises globally.
About ProHance:
ProHance is a leading provider of omni-channel operations management solutions, offering a comprehensive platform to optimize back-office, chat, and email servicing operations. With real-time visibility and data-driven insights, ProHance empowers organizations to achieve operational excellence. With a global presence and a proven track record, ProHance is committed to delivering high-quality solutions to enterprises across various industries.
About Open Orbit:
Open Orbit’s vision is to make process design and improvement expertise accessible to anyone in any organisation. Open Orbit makes change easier, faster, and simpler by using technological innovation to augment human judgment and drive business improvement. The company is led and managed by process design and improvement practitioners with expertise in strategy, operations management, and technology. Open Orbit is based in Sydney, Australia, with teams in North America and India.
