Global Medical Electronics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Electronics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers medical electronics market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical electronics market forecast, the medical electronics market size is predicted to reach a value of $169.75 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.0% through the forecast period.

The rise in the geriatric population and increasing life expectancy are expected to propel the medical electronics market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest medical electronics market share. Major medical electronics market leaders include Analog Devices Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics, Mouser Electronics, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Semiconductor Components Industries, Digi-Key Electronics, Tekscan Inc., First Sensor AG, General Electric Company, Vucomp, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation.

Medical Electronics Market Segments

1) By Component: Sensors, Batteries, Displays, MPUs or MCUs, Memory Chips

2) By Device Classification: Class I, Class II, Class III

3) By Medical Procedure: Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive, Invasive

4) By Application: Medical Imaging, Clinical, Diagnostic, and Therapeutics, Patient Monitoring, Flow Measurement, Cardiology, Other Applications

5) By End User Products: Diagnostic and Imaging Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Medical Implantable Devices, Ventilators and RGM Equipment

This type of electronics refers to the study of electronic tools and equipment used in medical diagnosis and treatment.It is used in a variety of medical procedures, including surgery, anesthetic management, therapy, research, and heart control, with the help of medical electronic instruments and equipment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Market

5. Market Size And Growth

30. Appendix

30.1. Abbreviations

30.2. Currencies

30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates

