Global Ursolic Acid Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers ursolic acid market analysis and every facet of the ursolic acid market. As per TBRC’s ursolic acid market forecast, the ursolic acid market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.01 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the ursolic acid market demand in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major ursolic acid market leaders include Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Hunan NutraMax, Changsha E.K HERB, Xi an TonKing, Geneham Pharmaceutical.

Ursolic Acid Market Segments

1) By Type: 25% Ursolic Acid, 50% Ursolic Acid, 90% Ursolic Acid, 98% Ursolic Acid, Other Types

2) By Form: Powdered Form, Capsules, Liquid Form

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Other End-Uses

This type of acid market consists of sales of this type of acid and related-products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture this type of acid that belongs to a member of the triterpene family of chemicals, which are found in both plants and mammals. This type of acid is a naturally occurring chemical molecule found in a wide range of plants, including rosemary and apples. It's presumed to contain anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting properties.

