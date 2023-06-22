NRS and Sound Payments Join Forces to Bring a Packaged Solution to Market for Gas Stations

Delivering an Integrated and Cost-Effective EMV-at-the-pump Product and In-Store System

For gas station owners contending with narrow profit margins and payment fraud, our partnership with Sound Payments offers a complete, secure EMV solution that will rapidly pay for itself. ” — Elie Katz, president and CEO of NRS

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, U.S., June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments, the provider of an EMV retrofit solution for fuel pumps, and National Retail Solutions (NRS), a leading provider of POS solutions for independent c-stores, today announced a partnership to provide a seamlessly integrated in-store and EMV-at-the-pump packaged solution for gas stations nationwide.

“We come across a lot of stations with dated systems, expensive software update requirements or general unhappiness with their current system – whether that is in the store or an EMV at-the-pump solution that is not reliable,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments. “NRS has been a reseller for Sound Easy Pump for several years, but we are taking it to a new level with this partnership.”

Sound Easy Pump™ is a semi-integrated secure solution that enables EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN.

“NRS was founded to provide independent retailers with the technology and other tools they need to survive and thrive while competing against technologically sophisticated large retail chains,” said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. “For gas station owners contending with narrow profit margins and payment fraud, our partnership with Sound Payments offers a complete, secure EMV solution that will rapidly pay for itself and boost their bottom-line results.”

The National Retail Solutions (NRS) retail network comprises approximately 23,000 terminals scanning purchases at independent retailers including bodegas, convenience stores, liquor stores, grocers, and tobacco and sundries sellers nationwide including approximately 1000 convenience stores that sell gas but do not yet have an integrated EMV solution at the pump.

The traditional cost of replacing pumps to accept EMV is greater than $18,000 per fuel pump and downtime for the station, resulting in loss of business and capital depletion. Sound Easy Pump eliminates the need to purchase new pumps and close stations during installation. The direct-to-processor transaction connection uses point-to-point encryption so it is more secure and will eliminate many types of fraud that are common today. In addition, the platform is flexible so it can easily support future innovations.

Sound Easy Pump is PCI 5 compliant and PCI 6 ready. Many stations face fees for not being PCI compliant in addition to chargebacks from not being EMV compliant. Sound Easy Pump is one-third of the cost of comparable options and easily eliminates those fees and prevents fraud at their station. Sound Easy Pump has flexible payment options to work with a variety of budgets.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit our website.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS)

National Retail Solutions operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service (NRS Pay) for independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively, enabling them to successfully compete against large retail chains. Advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons, and special offers to independent retailers. For more information, visit www.nrsplus.com.

