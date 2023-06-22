Nicole Lady Xtreme Carter Set to Receive Community Award in July 2023
Nicole Carter a longtime community leader, rap pioneer, and advocate for disabilities, will be honored with the Community and Leadership AwardCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Lady Xtreme Carter, rap pioneer, a local entrepreneur, and philanthropist, will be honored with a Community and Leadership Award at the Columbus Gospelfest in July 2023.
The award recognizes Carter's outstanding contributions to the community, including her work with local artists, and charities and her support of small businesses.
Carter is the founder of UPFAD Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities, a social enterprise organization that is an events and festival company that focus on families with adults and children with disabilities. She is also the founder and CEO of Lady Xtreme Enterprises, a company that provides marketing and consulting services to small businesses.
"Nicole is a true asset to our community," said Lamonte Glover, president of the Columbus Gospelfest. "She is always willing to lend a helping hand, and she always puts the needs of others before her own. We are so grateful for her dedication and commitment to making our community a better place."
Carter is a passionate advocate for families with adults and children with disabilities. She is a frequent speaker at events and conferences, and she has been featured in numerous publications, she is an author, US Army Veteran, and TV and radio personality.
The community award is presented annually by the Columbus Gospelfest. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the community through their business, volunteerism, or other activities.
Carter will be honored at a ceremony on July 15, 2023, at Columbus Gospelfest, Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH. The event is FREE and open to the public.
