Leading Submersible Expert Available for Valuable Insights on the Missing OceanGate Submersible
SubMerge's Expert Analysis of the Challenges and Potential Solutions
We stand ready to offer our expertise and insights to shed light on this unfortunate situation. Our goal is to support the industry, promote safety, and contribute to the ongoing efforts.”ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roam Generation, a global PR agency specializing in the travel, adventure and lifestyle industry, is offering SubMerge as the leading expert in submersibles and their availability for expert commentary regarding the recent incident with the missing OceanGate Expeditions’ submersible near the Titanic site. As a trusted partner of SubMerge, Roam Generation will facilitate media interactions and provide access to SubMerge's President, Ofer Ketter, for in-depth discussions on the matter.
— Ofer Ketter, President of SubMerge
SubMerge, a trailblazer in the field of private leisure submersible expeditions, possesses unmatched expertise and experience in submersible operations worldwide. With over 20 years of industry involvement, Ofer Ketter, President of SubMerge, brings a wealth of knowledge to shed light on the incident and provide valuable insights into the unique challenges faced during submersible expeditions.
As the main spokesperson for SubMerge, Ofer Ketter is available to discuss a wide range of topics related to the missing OceanGate submersible. His extensive experience as a submersible pilot and expedition manager, coupled with his in-depth understanding of the personal submersible tourism industry, uniquely positions him to provide expert commentary on various aspects of the incident.
"As President of Submerge, I am deeply concerned about the recent incident involving the missing OceanGate submersible near the Titanic site. Our team at Submerge has dedicated over two decades to exploring the wonders of the underwater world and ensuring the utmost safety and professionalism in submersible operations. We stand ready to offer our expertise and insights to shed light on this unfortunate situation. Our goal is to support the industry, promote safety, and contribute to the ongoing efforts to uncover the truth behind the incident. We remain committed to advancing submersible technology and ensuring the safe exploration of our planet's fascinating depths."
Journalists and media outlets can engage with Ofer Ketter to gain insights into the following areas:
- The difference between this specific OceanGate dive to the Titanic and all other tourism submersible dives.
- Standard operating procedures and timeline for a deep submersible dive.
- Possible scenarios of what happened and the challenges involved.
- The sensations experienced inside a submersible during dives.
- Possible rescue scenarios and the likelihood of locating the missing submersible.
"With SubMerge's unrivalled expertise in submersibles and their dedication to promoting safety and professionalism, we are confident that Ofer Ketter's insights will provide valuable context and understanding regarding the missing OceanGate submersible incident," said Erin Carey, Founder and Director of Roam Generation. "We encourage journalists and media professionals to take advantage of this opportunity to engage with SubMerge and gain a comprehensive perspective on the matter."
For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a discussion with Ofer Ketter, please contact:
Erin Carey
Director, Roam Generation
erin@roamgeneration.com
Photos for press use: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4wv7xj2qat313xp/AADpE0adTXt2XzLUbiwU0XBBa?dl=0
Company Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CRzexw1YNY&t=9s
About Roam Generation
Roam Generation is a prominent PR agency specializing in the travel, adventure and lifestyle space. Roam Generation helps clients build strong brands, engage with their target audience, and drive business growth through strategic PR and communications. For more information, visit www.roamgeneration.com.
About SubMerge
SubMerge stands at the forefront of private leisure submersible expeditions. With an unwavering commitment to safety, professionalism, and delivering unforgettable experiences, SubMerge offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the unique needs of discerning clients. Spearheaded by President Ofer Ketter, a highly regarded industry veteran with over two decades of expertise in the personal submersible tourism industry, SubMerge has earned a stellar reputation as a trusted partner in submersible adventures, underwater technology, and exploration.
With a deep understanding of the allure and fascination of underwater exploration, SubMerge's team of experts excels in planning and managing exceptional submersible expeditions. The SubMerge team's commitment to safety, professionalism, and delivering unforgettable experiences ensures clients have the adventure of a lifetime.
One of SubMerge's core areas of specialization lies in submersible rescue procedures. Their extensive knowledge and experience enable them to design and implement robust protocols that prioritize the safety and well-being of clients during underwater expeditions. With meticulous planning, advanced equipment, and highly trained professionals, SubMerge ensures peace of mind and a secure environment for all submersible adventures.
At SubMerge, a specialized Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Engineer leads the team in providing custom-fitted ROV solutions for superyachts. They understand each superyacht's unique challenges and offer meticulously designed and built ROVs. These custom-fitted ROVs are equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure optimal performance and successful outcomes.
Skilled pilots and operators work closely with clients as part of every expedition, leveraging their expertise to navigate challenging underwater environments and execute precise rescue operations. This integrated approach guarantees a seamless experience and underscores SubMerge's dedication to providing the highest service and support.
In addition to their expertise in submersible rescue, SubMerge is proud to offer comprehensive ocean floor mapping services. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, SubMerge creates accurate 3D maps of the ocean floor. This valuable information contributes to scientific research and conservation efforts and enhances our understanding of the underwater world.
As an industry thought leader, Ofer Ketter brings unparalleled knowledge and insights. With his extensive experience in personal submersible tourism, he is frequently sought after for his expertise in the field. For more information about SubMerge and their comprehensive range of services, please visit their website at www.sub-merge.com.
###
Erin Carey
Roam Generation
erin@roamgeneration.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram